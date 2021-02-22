WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance, a group focused on addressing climate change, announced today it is expanding its membership.
Known as FACA, the group brings together organizations usually pitted against each other, including food, farming, forestry and environmental organizations. The group's purpose is to advise the Biden administration on climate-related policies that could impact the farm and food industries.
“Our goal from the start was to be at the table with the policy development process, not sort of reacting after the fact,” Chuck Conner, president at CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, previously told the Capital Press.
Conner said farmers and farm groups often react too late when new climate policies are created that hurt them. The alliance, he said, was designed so farmers' voices are heard in the policy-crafting process.
FACA was formed last year by four groups that co-chair the alliance: the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Environmental Defense Fund and National Farmers Union.
The group later expanded to include the Food Industry Association, National Alliance of Forest Owners, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and The Nature Conservancy.
Monday, FACA announced 14 new groups on the steering committee:
• American Seed Trade Association.
• American Sugar Alliance.
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
• Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.
• Biotechnology Innovation Organization.
• Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau.
• Ducks Unlimited.
• Farm Credit Council.
• National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
• National Corn Growers Association.
• National Cotton Council.
• National Milk Producers Federation.
• Produce Marketing Association.
• USA Rice Federation.
These groups will be working together in 2021 to develop a set of specific policy recommendations related to climate change for the Biden administration. For example, the group will promote voluntary, incentive-based programs that pay farmers to store carbon.
In November, FACA released more than 40 recommendations, but many were still in their infancy stage without specific details about how they could be implemented. Now, FACA leaders are producing more detailed proposals for each of these recommendations.
The alliance's recommendations cover six major focus areas: soil health, livestock and dairy, forests and wood products, energy, research, food loss and waste.
According to the Farm Bureau, Biden's team and legislators so far have shown a positive response to the alliance.
AFBF said in a statement Monday that "Congress and the Biden administration have expressed high levels of interest" in the policy recommendations the group laid out in November.
The alliance is still open to additional members. Questions about membership or the recommendations can be sent to inquiries@agclimatealliance.com.