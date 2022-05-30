A broad and diverse group of U.S. food and agriculture leaders are urging the Biden administration to suspend, reduce or eliminate tariffs imposed in former President Trump’s trade wars.
Led by Farmers for Free Trade, the 40 industry and association groups sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on May 26 urging the administration to take action on all remaining Section 232 and 301 tariffs in return for commitments from other countries to suspend their retaliatory tariffs.
“The letter comes at a critical juncture, as the administration is currently reviewing the tariffs and the president has shown some willingness to consider tariff rollback to address inflation,” said Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers or Free Trade.
The groups said U.S. agriculture has been caught in the crossfire of the trade wars that began in 2018, losing critical markets that took decades to build.
“Tariffs constrain American productivity and compound the disadvantage many of our exports face as our competitors negotiate new trade agreements with key markets around the world,” they said.
“Tariff relief could not come at a more important time,” they said in the letter.
Rural America and small businesses are facing significant challenges due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, logistical and supply-chain disruptions, record levels of inflation and the increasing impacts of Russia’s war on Ukraine, they said.
“Our businesses are faced with surging fuel prices, skyrocketing fertilizer and other input costs and continued uncertainty in the global market,” they said.
They said removal of tariffs on food and agriculture inputs and removal of burdensome retaliatory tariffs would provide immediate relief to America’s food producers.
U.S. food and agriculture appreciate the administration’s efforts to negotiate the lifting of the Section 232 and retaliatory tariffs with Europe, Japan and the United Kingdom, the letter said.
“Those endeavors have provided real assistance to portions of the U.S. food and agriculture economy. Nonetheless, there is much work left to do to fully restore America’s agricultural competitiveness and reestablish our access to critical export markets,” the groups said.
“By rolling back 301 and 232 tariffs and eliminating retaliatory tariffs, you can increase market access for U.S. food and agriculture exports and reduce costs for critical machinery, fertilizer, agricultural chemicals and other food and agriculture inputs, the groups said.
Those efforts would have an immediate effect and would ease the uncertainty felt by all rural America, they said.