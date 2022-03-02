Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is making a lot people anxious about fertilizer production in what is already a tight market.
“There’s really two pillars of impacts that you can see from the kind of Belarus-Ukraine-Russia nexus on the global fertilizer market,” said Samuel Taylor, input analyst with Rabobank.
The first is the production and exports that come out of the region. The second is the flow of natural gas from Russia to other areas for the production of fertilizers such as nitrogen, he said during a web conference on Tuesday.
“We saw this, this second pillar, impact European ammonia and nitrogen production in the second half of last year, particularly in Q4, and how that has driven the market since then,” he said.
Russia and Belarus, a close ally, have an outsized position in global production of certain fertilizers, he said.
Those two countries account for about 40% of global potash exports, and Russia is a significant player in phosphate and nitrogen markets, he said.
Russia accounts for about 22% of global exports of ammonia, the base product for further upgrades into different nitrogen fertilizers, he said.
“But it also accounts for about 14% of global exports of urea and about 14% of global exports of a specific phosphate called MAP — mono-ammonium phosphate — which is keenly used in global production of soybeans,” he said.
Russia and Belarus also account for 45% of global exports of fertilizer-grade ammonia nitrates, which is not as widely used in global agriculture as ammonia, urea, phosphate or potash, he said.
“The other thing to really consider is the stickability of supply chains of a lot of these products,” he said.
Urea, being a dry good, has greater flexibility on being shipped or relocated versus ammonia, he said.
“One of the interesting bits about ammonia is it’s transported by a pipeline from Russia (through eastern Ukraine) down into the Black Sea, and that has actually been shut off,” he said.
That’s a market where Rabobank sees a greater risk of volatility, albeit from a very high price base at the moment, he said.
“One of the other points to consider is the broader ramifications of the geopolitics that have led us to the current fertilizer price in existence. One of the big (variables) in the market is the Chinese reentering the trading market for urea and phosphates,” he said.
In the past, China has oscillated somewhere between 10% and 20% of global exports of urea. It’s anticipated China will reenter the market in mid-year or the second half of this year, he said.
“So this could be a potential risk-mitigant in a tightening balance sheet on the urea side,” he said.
The other thing to consider is certain areas have an outsized exposure to the Russia-Belarus fertilizer market, he said.
Brazil, with nutrient-hungry soil and no strong domestic fertilizer production, gets 46% to 47% of its potash imports from Russia and Belarus. It’s also very exposed when it comes to urea and MAP, getting 27% and 30% of imports, respectively, from Russia, he said.
“So when we talk about a need for supply chain realignment, we have to look at Brazil as a country in great need,” he said.
As for pricing, seasonality has tamped volatility in the last couple of weeks. But he does expect price volatility ahead with a wide spread between top and bottom pricing of individual macronutrients globally as supply chains realign, he said.