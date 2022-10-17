Tacoma Port (copy)

Eight cranes work two ships at the Husky Terminal in Tacoma, Wash. The Federal Maritime Commission last week proposed a new rule on shipping fees, part of the rollout of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, the largest overhaul of shipping industry regulations since 1998.

 Northwest Seaport Alliance

The Federal Maritime Commission has proposed a new rule on detention and demurrage billing — fees that carriers can charge shippers if their goods don't move in a timely manner.

The agency's rulemaking proposal is part of the rollout of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, which will go into effect in stages.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you