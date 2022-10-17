The Federal Maritime Commission has proposed a new rule on detention and demurrage billing — fees that carriers can charge shippers if their goods don't move in a timely manner.
The agency's rulemaking proposal is part of the rollout of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, which will go into effect in stages.
Many agricultural exporters consider the act, which Congress passed this June, to be a major victory because it aims to crack down on detention and demurrage abuse.
Demurrage refers to the fee an ocean carrier, or sometimes a terminal operator, charges when an importer does not pick up and remove a container from a terminal promptly after its arrival.
Detention is charged when an exporter does not pick up an empty container and return it full of cargo within an allotted time.
Between 2020 and 2022, according to the Federal Maritime Commission, carriers charged $8.9 billion in so-called D&D fees.
Experts say D&D fees are reasonable in concept but in practice are often abused. The Federal Maritime Commission has found examples of exporters and importers being charged for noncompliance when it was impossible to comply. For example, an importer was charged for not picking up a container when the container was inaccessible on a ship.
“When it comes to detention-demurrage, in my experience, there are some bad actors,” Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, told agricultural shippers at a conference this summer.
The June law shifted the burden of proof to the carrier, which must prove its fees are reasonable. It also expanded the powers of the Federal Maritime Commission to rein in detention and demurrage abuse.
Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, said the statute "has some real teeth."
Prompted by the new law, the commission last week issued a proposed rule on demurrage and detention billing requirements. If adopted, the rule would include several requirements.
First, it would require carriers to provide additional information in billing invoices, such as the date the carrier made the container available for pickup and the port of discharge. The goal is for agricultural exporters and other shippers to know exactly what they are being charged for and whether the fee is fair.
The proposed rule would also prevent a carrier from charging a shipper D&D fees if the carrier does not have a contractual relationship with the shipper.
It would require that carriers must issue invoices within 30 days after charges stop accruing.
Under the rule, carriers would also need to provide a 30-day period for shippers to dispute D&D fees and give clear instructions on how to dispute a charge.
The commission is creating rules about the refusal to carry, an important issue for agricultural shippers who over the past few years have often seen their goods left on the docks as carriers have chosen to leave with empty containers and return with more lucrative imports.
The public, including agricultural exporters, have until Dec. 13 to submit comments about the rulemaking to the commission.
