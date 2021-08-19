The federal government has dealt a setback to the hemp industry by rejecting an application to treat CBD products derived from the crop as dietary supplements.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had denied a request from Charlotte’s Web, a major CBD manufacturer, to market its hemp extract as a dietary supplement, which is less strictly regulated than a pharmaceutical.
The cannabidiol compound, commonly known as CBD, has grown in popularity among consumers who believe it reduces inflammation and provides other health benefits.
The FDA’s decision is discouraging for the hemp industry, which has struggled economically due to uncertainty about how CBD will be regulated at the national level, experts say.
“It perpetuates this lack of clarity for CBD products and other hemp products,” said Beau Whitney, an economist who tracks the industry. “Large investment in this space is being limited by this regulatory confusion.”
The agency said that “CBD products are excluded from the dietary supplement definition” because the compound is the “active ingredient” in an anti-seizure medication.
The FDA also said it has “concerns about the adequacy of safety evidence” submitted by the company, regardless of CBD’s use as a pharmaceutical.
In its response, Charlotte’s Web said that its “full spectrum product” is different from the “CBD isolate” in the medication and thus shouldn’t be barred from the dietary supplement definition.
The company also said it’s disappointed and strongly disagrees with “not just FDA’s conclusion and reasoning” but also the agency’s “significant factual inaccuracies.”
Studies conducted overseas have confirmed the safety of CBD but the agency only accepts those performed in the U.S., said Whitney, the economist.
The agency’s regulatory processes also appear “so rigid” that it can’t adapt to the many different CBD and hemp-based products that can fall in different categories, he said.
“The FDA is trying to get its arms around all this,” Whitney said.
Major manufacturers like Coca-Cola have stayed away from developing nationally distributed CBD products because of the “regulatory murkiness,” he said.
“This is suppressing all this demand, all this investment,” Whitney said.
In the meantime, hemp growers and processors are sitting on biomass and extracts that are plummeting in price, he said. “The value of that inventory is depreciating every day.”
Though CBD products continue to be marketed despite the regulatory uncertainty, existing sales channels aren’t enough to reduce the industry’s production surplus, he said.
As a result, processors are filing for bankruptcy and farmers are going unpaid in a “vicious circle,” Whitney said. “It’s difficult for them to bring it to market because they can’t even cover their costs.”
Congress can ensure CBD isn’t limited to being treated as a pharmaceutical, he said. Legislation to that effect has been introduced, but there’s a lack of urgency in implementing these solutions.
“If there was more clarity at the regulatory level, there would be more confidence in bringing products to market,” Whitney said.
The National Industrial Hemp Council, an industry group, remains hopeful that FDA will change its approach or Congress will provide another path forward, said Larry Farnsworth, its senior vice president of communications and marketing.
The FDA’s recent response is “certainly frustrating” and may “potentially give pause to other companies looking to do the same thing,” he said. “It can stifle innovation in the marketplace.”
The organization remains engaged with the FDA and believes that federal legislation on the issue is likely, though it’s unclear when or in what form it will be enacted, Farnsworth said.
Until then, the hemp industry will continue to languish in a regulatory limbo regarding its status, said Jerry Norton, hemp entrepreneur and board member of the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association.
“We don’t know what it is,” he said. “They won’t tell us.”