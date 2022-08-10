Center pivots

The value of farmland rose last year.

 USDA

U.S. farmland values jumped 12.4% this year compared to 2021, with an average value of $3,800 an acre nationwide, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Cropland value, at $5,050, is up an average of 14.3%, and pasture value at $1,650 is up 11.5%.

