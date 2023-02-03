Farmers for Free Trade members are calling for President Joe Biden and members of Congress to find new markets, including rejoining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.
The U.S. has not completed a trade agreement that provides access to a new market in over a decade, while competitors in South America, Europe and Asia have been completing deals that give preference to their ag products, the nonprofit organization said.
This year, the U.S. is predicted to run an agriculture trade deficit for the first time, said Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade.
"Farmers are frustrated that we haven't seen more activity to open new markets around the world," Kuehl said.
Between 2010 and 2020, the U.S. benefited from free trade agreements about 40% as much as China and 30% as much as the European Union, said John Bode, president and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association.
"That's a bad situation," he said. "Unfortunately, it's getting a lot worse. Our economic rivals are shifting into high gear, while we have moved to a standstill in opening new markets."
Economic competitiveness is vital to strategic importance and influence, Bode said.
"We should not be ceding the field to China and our other economic rivals," he said.
"We need every opportunity for market access," said Iowa corn farmer Bob Hemasath. "We can compete with anybody in the world if we have access on a level playing field."
Potential new markets include southeast Asia, the United Kingdom and India, which has the world's largest population.
"When you think about where do we want to open markets, one question you should ask is, where is China trying to open markets?" Kuehl said. "China is not hesitating to drive into Africa, South America and throughout southeast Asia, where we had negotiated the Trans-Pacific Partnership. For the life of me, I don't see why we should say, 'You go off and negotiate a trade deal, we'll sit back and let you negotiate that territory.' We should be competing everywhere."
Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the original TPP in 2017, while the remaining countries established the CPTPP.
Included in that agreement are Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, Peru and Malaysia.
The pro-trade speakers called leaving the agreement a "blunder."
The organization supports rejoining the agreement, which would require renegotiation and passage through Congress and the Biden administration.
Kuehl pointed to American Farm Bureau estimates that inclusion in the agreement would generate $4 billion each year for the U.S. farm economy.
"It's not a lot for this size of an economy, but for rural communities that depend on these jobs and (have) main streets that are suffering, it's very real money," he said.
Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity initiative, or IPEF, is more about corruption or non-tariff barriers than market access, Kuehl said.
"We also need a trade strategy that is market-oriented," he said. "If we're selling against a tariff, it doesn't matter how good we are, we can't compete if someone else can sell a product 30% cheaper than we can."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com