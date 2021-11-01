WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration Saturday announced it has reached a deal to roll back tariffs on European steel and aluminum, a move expected to have ripple effects on the U.S. farm economy.
The deal is a victory for U.S. agricultural exporters but does little to ease high steel prices.
The U.S. and European Union struck the deal — aimed at relaxing trans-Atlantic trade tensions — at the Group of 20 Summit in Rome.
The Biden administration's main move was to lessen Trump-era tariffs on European steel and aluminum, resolving a dispute between Washington and Brussels after months of negotiations.
The EU, in response, canceled its 25% retaliatory tariffs on a wide range of U.S. goods that had been dragged into the conflict, including U.S. farm exports.
This is good news for U.S. agricultural exporters, farm groups say.
"While the dispute centered around steel and aluminum, farmers were swept up into the turmoil as the EU clamped down on U.S. agricultural goods such as orange juice, butter, cheese, pork, nuts and many more," Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said in a statement. "It's crucial that we now restore those trade relationships."
Some exporters are pushing the U.S. even further to settle trade disputes with other nations, including the U.K. and China, which also have retaliatory tariffs on American farm goods.
"We are eager to see the U.S. turn its full attention to resolving the ongoing ... steel and aluminum tariff dispute with China, where U.S. pork exports continue to face a (25%) retaliatory duty," Maria Zieba, assistant vice president of the National Pork Producers Council, told Politico.
Though helpful in easing retaliatory tariffs, the deal may not deflate America's high steel prices, meaning tractors and farm equipment will likely remain expensive. That's because the new arrangement leaves many protections in place for the American steel and aluminum industry, keeping the balance of power in steel sellers' rather than buyers' hands.
The blanket tariff rate has been a 25% tariff on European steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum. Under the new terms, the EU will be allowed to ship 3.3 million metric tons of steel annually into the U.S. duty-free, but any volume over that amount will be subject to a 25% tariff.
Steel producers are happy with the plan, but trade associations representing steel consumers expressed disappointment that Saturday's deal didn't scrap the tariffs entirely.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president and head of international affairs, Myron Brilliant, said in a statement that while the deal offers some relief, "further action is needed."
The tariffs, he said, have hurt 50 workers for every one they helped. Brilliant advocates the U.S. should remove tariffs and quotas on metal imports from not only the EU but other allies as well, including the U.K., Japan and Korea, and instead focus on "the virtually untouched and true problem of Chinese steel and aluminum overcapacity."
It's unclear, however, whether President Biden is willing to remove protections for U.S. steelworkers. Metalworking unions were major supporters of Biden's presidential campaign, with United Steelworkers saying Biden "has long been a friend of workers and our union."