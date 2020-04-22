Coronavirus disruptions have already caused farm machinery sales to plunge but it’s not certain the outbreak will destabilize the market in the long term, experts say.
Total farm tractors sales were down 15% by volume last month compared to the previous year, while combine sales by volume fell 12%, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
“Those March numbers just fell off a cliff,” said Curt Blades, AEM’s senior vice president of agricultural services.
One month of sales data isn’t enough to establish a trend, especially since the financial impacts from the coronavirus outbreak didn’t hit until late March, Blades said.
In light of the “barrage” of bad economic news, though, “it is not just business as usual,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of emotion that goes into equipment purchases as well.”
Though crop production tends not to rise or fall sharply in the short term, growers do reduce spending in reaction to economic data, said Scott Pope, machinery analyst with the Morningstar financial services company.
“Anytime there’s a panic, farmers — like anyone else making long-term investments — pull back,” Pope said. “It’s easy for farmers to say, ‘We’ll hold onto that tractor or combine for an extra season.’”
The outlook for commodity crops, which affect machinery demand, isn’t positive as the outbreak’s impacts reverberate through the economy, he said.
More than 40% of the nation’s corn goes into producing ethanol, which suffers along with oil when people drastically reduce driving, he said.
“There’s not a huge demand for blending right now,” Pope said.
Fuel efficiency is one of the drivers for buying newer machinery, but it’s not as much of an incentive when diesel prices are low, he said.
Restaurant closures have reduced the consumption of meat, hurting livestock producers who are major customers of feed crops, he said.
The percentage of crops that go unharvested may rise in 2020, reducing machinery usage and thus demand for replacement equipment, Pope said.
Smaller farmers who are suffering financially may also be less willing to buy used machinery, which in turn makes larger farmers less likely to sell their tractors and combines to make way for new ones, he said.
Though the immediate forecast for farm machinery sales looks bleak, the industry probably isn’t facing a “nightmare scenario” of multiple years of severely depressed demand, Pope said.
“All the data we have now, this is looking to be a temporary phenomenon,” he said.
Before the coronavirus pummeled the U.S. economy in March, sales of larger tractors used in commercial agriculture were stable or positive.
Those with more than 100 horsepower saw an upswing of 13% in volume during the first two months of 2020, while sales of four-wheel drive tractors were flat.
Tractors with more than 100 horsepower saw sales increase 3.5% by volume in 2019 while those with four-wheel drive grew by 5.6%.
Sales of combines by volume decreased by less than 1% last year but experienced a steep 22% decline even before the impact of the coronavirus was felt during the first couple months of 2020.
The AEM was expecting 2020 to be “a little soft” but was hoping for a “nice recovery” in 2021 based on farm income forecasts, said Blades.
At this point, manufacturers are focused on new safety and disinfection measures to keep their employees healthy, he said.
“The members are telling me their number one priority is to keep the supply chains open,” Blades said.