Although consumers are paying more for their Thanksgiving dinner this year almost none of that increase is being passed on to farmers and ranchers, according to the National Farmers Union.
NFU on Monday released its 2022 Farmer’s Share of the Thanksgiving Food Dollar, showing farmers this year will only receive 12.3%.
The culprit, NFU said, is multiple waves of mergers and acquisitions during the last several decades that have resulted in agriculture and food supply chains that are not only uncompetitive and fragile but also underpay farmers.
To illustrate, NFU released retail prices for food items typically served at the Thanksgiving feast and the farmer’s share of that retail price.
Based on USDA prices to farmers and retail prices at Safeway stores in the Washington, D.C., area, NFU estimated the farmer’s share at:
• $0.06 for turkey selling for $1.99 a pound.
• $0.44 for a 16-ounce package of frozen sweet corn selling for $2.59.
• $0.13 for a 12-ounce box of stuffing selling for $3.59.
• $1.00 for a 2-pound boneless ham selling for $12.98.
• $1.30 for a 5 pound bag of potatoes selling for $5.99.
• $1.03 for a 21-ounce can of apple pie filling selling for $4.99.
"Corporate profits and consumer food costs continue to go up and up, but the share of the farmer’s share of the food dollar remains low,” said Rob Larew, NFU president.
“Thanksgiving is a time of family and community, often centered around food, but thanks to price gouging by corporate monopolies in the food system, that meal is getting increasingly difficult to afford,” he said.
NFU will continue to push back against harmful anti-competitive practices and for policies that bring fairness to farmers and consumers alike, he said.
