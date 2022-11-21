The farmer's share

On average, farmers and ranchers receive about 14.3 cents of every food dollar that consumers spend, according to the National Farmers Union.

Although consumers are paying more for their Thanksgiving dinner this year almost none of that increase is being passed on to farmers and ranchers, according to the National Farmers Union.

NFU on Monday released its 2022 Farmer’s Share of the Thanksgiving Food Dollar, showing farmers this year will only receive 12.3%.

