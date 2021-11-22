For every dollar Americans spend on Thanksgiving meals this year, farmers and ranchers will earn about 11.5 cents, the National Farmers Union calculates.
Even though consumers are paying more for food this year, almost none of that is passed on to family farmers and ranchers, NFU said.
“Ordinarily, Thanksgiving is a time to gather with our loved ones and enjoy a big meal. But for many Americans, the cost of traditional holiday foods may simply be out of reach for some families,” Rob Larew, NFU president, said in a press release.
Mergers and acquisitions during the last several decades have resulted in agriculture and food supply chains that are uncompetitive and fragile and underpay farmers, the NFU claims.
The farmer’s share of every dollar consumers spend on food has fallen from 50% in 1952 to less than 15% today, according to NFU.
“The National Farmers Union is fighting for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws and breaking up the corporate monopolies that use their size to unfairly take advantage of farmers and ranchers while forcing consumers to pay higher prices at the grocery store,” Larew said.
“Enough is enough; someone must stand up to these corporate monopolies destroying family farms and undermining our national food supply,” he said.
NFU members are actively advocating the following policy changes to support fair and transparent agriculture markets:
• Stronger enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
• Improving price discovery and ensuring fair and accurate market information.
• Facilitating competition and more diverse market opportunities.
• Reinvigorated antitrust enforcement.
