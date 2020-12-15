An agricultural trade group has several suggestions for President-elect Joe Biden's new administration, including seeking more agreements and opening channels with larger nations that hold the most promise as export markets.
The suggestions are part of a new report from Farmers for Free Trade.
Brian Kuehl, the executive director, said the organization wrote the report, "Road Map for Trade, Supply Chains and the Future of American Agriculture."
"When we talk about farmers and ag equipment dealers, it's not just about their pocketbook that's being affected, it's about their family, about their kids being able to go to college," Kuehl said during a Dec. 15 press conference. "It's also about the hardware store on Main Street, whether it gets enough revenue from selling hammers or baling wire. It's about the school district and whether property taxes are sufficient to support the football team or the marching band."
Recommendations in the report include:
• Pursue new trade agreements with new food and agriculture import partners while continuing negotiations to eliminate non-tariff barriers in existing markets.
"We have not negotiated and passed a new agreement through Congress in many years," said Jaime Castaneda, senior vice president of policy strategy and international trade for the National Milk Producers Federation.
He said the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is an improvement over the North American Free Trade Agreement, but the last time the U.S. approved a new agreement it was negotiated by the Bush administration and passed in the Obama administration.
• Asian engagement should be focused on large consuming nations such as the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam with a particular emphasis on those nations already in deals or currently negotiating with trade competitors.
• The U.S. should strengthen exports to countries that are key equipment purchasers such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India and Brazil.
• The Biden administration or Congress should initiate an immediate review of all tariffs, including those that are retaliatory.
• The administration should pursue a Phase Two trade agreement with China that protects U.S. intellectual property, removes unfair subsidies and other artificial barriers for U.S. manufacturing and agriculture, and rolls back tariffs. The U.S. should consider proposing a phased elimination of some tariffs on Chinese products during the Phase Two negotiations in return for a reduction of tariffs on key agricultural exports.
• The U.S. should pursue agreements that eliminate tariffs and address technical barriers to agricultural trade.
• Address sanitary and phytosanitary measures, maximum residue levels of pesticides on agricultural and food products, regulation of biotechnology and label requirements.
• Focus on export infrastructure such as roads, bridges, rail, ports, inland waterways and information technology.
• Adopt policies that expand broadband access throughout rural America.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put new stress on broadband, particularly in underserved areas, said Mary Andringa, chair of the Vermeer Corp. board in Pella, Iowa. Vermeer is a manufacturer of agricultural equipment.
Andringa cited an American Society of Civil Engineers study of the country's infrastructure system, giving it a D-plus.
If a farmer could use broadband for precision agriculture technology to analyze soil and reduce inputs, it would reduce costs and environmental impacts by up to 40%, Andringa said.