A recently released survey found that U.S. farmers are embracing new habits, products and technologies to manage market unpredictability.
To find out how farmers are handling supply chain disruption, geopolitical uncertainty and other challenges, consulting firm McKinsey & Co. surveyed more than 1,300 U.S. crop farmers in 2022.
Respondents revealed common themes of concern about costs, uncertainty about profitability, changing buying habits, reliance on technology and adoption of sustainable farming practices.
Farmers are worried about rising input costs.
Across the U.S., 80% of farmers ranked rising input costs as the No. 1 risk to profitability.
About 60% of surveyed farmers said they believe they will pay 10% to 20% more for key inputs through November 2023.
The top three inputs that experienced the largest recent price increases were fertilizer, labor and crop protection.
Large farms expect to maintain or increase profitability. Small farms aren't as sure.
Despite uncertainties, the survey found U.S. farmers are feeling cautiously optimistic about future profits. About 60% of those surveyed expect profitability to remain stable or increase in the next two years.
A steady uptick in crop prices — partly due to high global demand and low commodity supplies — drives some of that optimism.
Expectations about profitability vary by farm size, however. About 35% of producers on large farms expect profits to increase in the next two years, while only 26% of producers on small farms could say the same.
Meanwhile, 35% of large farm respondents expect profits to decrease, while 43% of small farms anticipate a decrease.
Farmers are changing their buying habits.
Faced with market volatility, inflation and supply chain disruptions, farmers are changing their buying strategies.
Farmers on about 50% of large farms and 40% of small farms plan to buy inputs earlier in the growing year than they used to.
Farmers looking for good deals on equipment are also becoming less loyal to particular brands. Nearly 30% of respondents on large farms said brand loyalty is now less of a priority when selecting farm equipment than it was five years ago.
Farms are also buying more products aimed at boosting crop yields. More than half of respondents said they will invest in products designed to increase yield, and 38% said they plan to try new crop protection products.
Ag technology is on the rise.
The survey found farmers are turning more to technology, including automation and robots. Nearly 55% of large farms now use farm management systems, and more than 50% of large farms use some form of precision agriculture hardware.
Many farms are adopting 'sustainability' practices.
More than 50% of surveyed farmers now use low-tilling or no-tilling practices or use cover crops.
Among specialty-crop farmers, close to 70% use cover crops, more than 50% use controlled irrigation and nearly 30% use on-farm renewable energy.
Many farmers are not participating in carbon programs.
Although new carbon credit and offset programs have hit the private market, 40% of respondents said they don't understand how carbon programs work, 49% said a carbon program was not offered to them and 50% said the return on investment is not enough.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.