The latest Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer index of producer sentiment dropped 5 points from a month earlier to 112, relative to a baseline average of 100, and is down 10% from a year earlier.

 Ben Lonergan/EO Media Group

Producers’ confidence in the financial health of the farm sector drifted lower in September as measured by the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer.

The index of producer sentiment dropped 5 points from a month earlier to 112, relative to a baseline average of 100, and is down 10% from a year earlier.

