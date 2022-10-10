Producers’ confidence in the financial health of the farm sector drifted lower in September as measured by the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer.
The index of producer sentiment dropped 5 points from a month earlier to 112, relative to a baseline average of 100, and is down 10% from a year earlier.
The decline was primarily a result of a weaker perception of current conditions, as that index fell 9 points to 109, down 22% from a year earlier. The index of future expectation also weakened but declined only 3 points to 113, down 2% year over year.
The larger decline in sentiment on current conditions compared with future expectations was surprising to economists at Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
“The reason I was a little surprised about that is 2022 is going to end up being a pretty good net income year for farmers in general, whereas there’s a lot more uncertainty as you move into 2023 and beyond,” said Michael Langemeier, associate director of the center.
Both indices are at relatively low levels after being very strong at the tail end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, Jim Mintert, director of the center, said in the latest Ag Economy Barometer podcast.
“So the decline in sentiment has been pretty remarkable over that time frame,” he said.
“This is not a time when people are feeling good about either current conditions or future expectations,” he said.
The survey also queried producers about the biggest concern for their operations in the coming year.
“No big surprise higher input cost is coming in as the number one concern,” Mintert said.
But the percentage of respondents most concerned with input costs went from 53% in August to 44% in September.
The interesting change was more people expressed concern about rising interest rates, which went from 14% of producers in August to 23% in September, he said.
“So that was a pretty big jump in one month, enough to be certainly significant from my perspective,” he said.
Third on the list of concerns was availability of inputs, chosen by 14% of producers.
“”The availability question relates to different things, to different people at different times, he said.
That ranges from inputs like fertilizer, feed and machinery parts, he said.
“So there’s a lot going on there, but that issue just is reluctant to go away it seems like,” he said.
The farm financial index at 99 was higher than the 81 in May. He thinks that reflects people recognizing things didn’t turn out as bad as maybe they thought it might.
“Prices have jumped around a little bit, and so that’s always a concern,” Langemeier said.
But as harvest gets closer, it looks like crop prices are going to be fairly decent, and producers have a better idea about yields, he said.
“You have more certainty about what gross revenue is going to look like and what your net income is going to look like,” he said.
“From a taxable income perspective, most people are going to be in very good shape here in ‘22,” Mintert said.
