After a year of weaker sentiment, producers’ confidence in the financial health of the farm sector rallied higher in December, as measured by the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer.
The index of producer sentiment increased 24 points from a month earlier to 126, relative to a baseline average of 100, and is up 1% from a year earlier.
But it’s still well below the level at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 when it was above 175.
It’s “still significantly weaker than in that time frame but certainly the biggest improvement we’ve seen in quite some time,” said Jim Mintert, director of the Purdue Center for Commercial agriculture.
The biggest driver in producers’ improved sentiment was their perception of current conditions. That index was up 37 points from a month earlier to 135 but was still 7% below December 2021, he said in the latest Ag Economy Barometer podcast.
Part of the bump in the index of current conditions comes from producers are looking at end-of-the-year tax strategies and putting their financials together and saying “this year looks like it was pretty good, a little better than I thought it was going to be,” said Michael Langemeier, associate director of the center.
Mintert agreed, saying producers have been focused on the dramatic rise in input costs and perhaps that was dragging down their income projections. But in getting together with their CPAs in regard to taxable farm income for 2022, they’re realizing profitability was better than they thought, he said.
The farm financial performance index improved substantially and confirms why the barometer went up so much. It was up 18 points from a moth earlier to 109 and above 100 for the first time this year, he said.
The reading was a little surprising to Langemeier. But it is certainly consistent with USDA’s early December report on strong net farm income, he said.
Producers expectations for 2023 compared with 2022 aren’t as favorable. That index came in at 91, 18 points lower than when they compared 2022 expectations with 2021.
“That’s consistent with our own projections for what’s likely to take place for ’23,”Mintert said.
The farm capital investment index improved to 40, up from 31 a month earlier — which was a tie for the record low — but it’s still 18% below December 2021.
“It’s still a relatively weak capital investment index,” Mintert said.
But it’s really kind of measuring whether people think it’s a good time to invest from the standpoint of whether they can get a good deal, he said.
“And people are telling us overwhelmingly that they’re big concern here is the high prices for farm machinery and buildings and that leads them to say it’s not a good time to make these investments,” he said.
That’s “not the same as saying that they won’t make the investment because I think we’re seeing evidence that they are,” he said.
Machinery and tractor sales were strong again in the fourth quarter, he said.
