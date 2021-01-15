Farm machinery sales overcame a demand shock from the coronavirus outbreak to finish 2020 with adequate though unremarkable growth in large tractors and combines.
Meanwhile, the pandemic strongly stimulated consumer appetites for smaller tractors along with building and garden supplies as people spent more time at home.
“There are reasons for optimism. We’re ending on a solid note for 2020,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president of ag services for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Sales increased 3.7% last year for new four-wheel-drive tractors, to nearly 3,000 units, and 3.2% for new two-wheel drive tractors over 100 horsepower, to more than 19,000 units, according to AEM. Sales of new combines grew 5.5%, to more than 5,000 units.
Those results aren’t stellar, since the relatively low number of units can easily shift the percentages from year-to-year, said Blades. “That could have been a timing issue.”
Even if sales of new machinery were basically flat, the market proved sturdier in 2020 than initially feared in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.
Farm machinery demand “fell off a cliff” after lockdowns were imposed last March, with tractor sales plunging 15-18% across size categories and combine sales dropping 12%, according to AEM.
Partly due to federal coronavirus relief and other farm assistance — which totaled $46.5 billion last year — machinery sales began to turn the corner by mid-year and then moved into positive territory as 2020 drew to a close.
“The government payments came in stronger than expected,” Blades said.
Aside from government help, farmers saw their cash flows improve from the rise in commodity crop prices that began in autumn, said Michael Langemeier, an agricultural economics professor at Purdue University who tracks machinery sales.
Since last summer, the price of corn has grown from about $3.25 per bushel to more than $5 per bushel while soybean prices have increased from below $10 per bushel to as high as $14 in some areas, he said.
Prices for commodity crops have strengthened due to lower-than-expected ending stocks as well as higher-than-expected Chinese demand, Langemeier said. “Exports are much stronger than we thought they were going to be.”
As a result, farmers sought to reduce their taxable income by investing in new machinery in 2020, particularly since many had deferred replacing older tractors and combines during several years of low incomes, he said. “You’re looking at a situation where a lot of farms had a lot more cash flow than they thought they were going to have.”
Judging from the futures market and projected cash prices, the outlook for tractor and combine sales looks optimistic in 2021, Langemeier said. “If that materializes, you will see some pretty strong demand for machinery.”
Though sales of small tractors were slow out of the gate, their popularity flourished as the months of quarantine wore on: Sales surged 21% for tractors under 40 horsepower and 14% for those between 40 and 100 horsepower, according to AEM.
Those statistics are in line with growth in the retail market for building materials and gardening equipment, which saw sales increase more than 13% last year, to $400 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Demand for utility tractors soared among “rural lifestyle” landowners with small acreages, as well as among cattle producers who saw them as affordable and useful investments, Blades said.
“The small tractor market has been on fire throughout the year,” he said.