The National Farmers Union has started a campaign to curtail consolidation in agriculture and "bust" the monopolies that the organization says hurt farmers, ranchers and consumers.
“NFU was started in 1902 in large part because farmers were at the mercy of giant monopolies that controlled everything in the marketplace, from farm inputs to the transportation of their final goods,” Rob Larew, NFU president, said during the organization’s virtual legislative fly-in last week.
“Unfortunately, we find ourselves in much the same place today,” he said.
Farmers and ranchers can’t afford to wait any longer. Mergers and acquisitions over the decades have made the food supply chain noncompetitive and fragile, and it underpays farmers while overcharging consumers, he said.
Extreme concentration in supply chains was felt during the COVID-19 pandemic in disruptions in meat and poultry processing, resulting in lost markets for farmers, constrained supplies and high consumer prices, he said.
“The situation also makes market manipulation easier, as shown by price-fixing cases all across the livestock sector. Monopolies and the companies that dominate the marketplace are holding farmers back,” he said.
“Government action is needed now to break up the corporate monopolies that dominate American agriculture,” he said.
There must be greater scrutiny of buyer power, and regulators must consider the need for robust competition all along the supply chain, he said.
NFU is calling for strengthening the Packers & Livestock Act, accurate and reliable information through price reporting and product labeling, strengthening food marketing and processing chains to promote competition and build resilience and vigorous enforcement of antitrust laws.
“This campaign, Fairness for Farmers, will help us to ensure that these steps are taken by harnessing the grassroots power of our members and, quite frankly, all farmers and ranchers,” he said.
Farmers and ranchers are not alone in this, he said.
“There is increasing recognition that monopolized power across our economy has reached a peak. Corporate consolidation is a threat to the American way of life and democracy itself,” he said.
“But despite those threats, renewed attention to these problems gives us hope. Farmers and ranchers will use their grassroots power to speak up and be heard,” he said.
NFU is encouraged by President Biden’s executive order on promoting competition in the marketplace and the administration’s commitment to restoring fairness to the economy, he said.
“We have a president who is committed to taking on the challenge of fighting consolidation in agriculture,” he said
“And I do believe we are in for a fight. The giants which dominate our food and agriculture industry are not going to be toppled without a struggle,” he said.
But NFU members and others involved are not afraid of a fight and are ready to stand up for fairness, he said.
He thanked Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who participated in the fly-in. They, along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., are “the” leaders in the movement to strengthen and reaffirm antitrust laws and regulations, he said.
“Their commitment to economic justice is catching on, and it is building momentum,” he said.
NFU’s plan is to build on the momentum in the administration and Congress to make sure it leads to real, meaningful, lasting change, he said.