Several agricultural groups have filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission claiming John Deere restricts farmers and third parties from repairing equipment it manufactures.
The National Farmers Union, six state Farmers Unions and the advocacy group Farm Action have requested an FTC investigation into Deere & Co.’s restrictions on repairing tractors and other farm equipment.
The complaint also asks the FTC to bring enforcement action against Deere, alleging unfair methods of competition and unfair and deceptive trade practices.
The farm groups are joined in the complaint by the U.S. and Illinois Public Interest Research groups, the Digital Right to Repair Coalition and iFixit.
The groups allege Deere has used anticompetitive restrictions to inhibit and, in many cases, prevent its customers from making important repairs to their own Deere equipment or obtaining repairs from independent dealers or repair shops.
“For years, Deere has deliberately imposed access and information restrictions on its large farm equipment, such as tractors and combines, leveraging its market power in the equipment market to expand its market power in the market for repair services,” the complaint said.
Repeated efforts by Capital Press seeking comment from Deere were unsuccessful.
Deere accounts for more than 50% of all sales of large tractors and more than 60% of the market for combines in North America and retains strict control over the proprietary software necessary to diagnose and repair problems with its equipment.
It only allows full access to its authorized technicians, the complaint said.
“When a wide variety of malfunctions, errors or breakdowns occur, or a new part is needed to be installed for another reason, farmers are left in limbo until a Deere-authorized technician accesses the machine and uses Deere’s proprietary software ‘key’ to address the issue,” the complaint said.
Only after Deere has created and sent an encrypted software file to the technician can repairs be completed, the complaint said.
“Deere thus forces farmers who buy Deere equipment to also purchase repair services from Deere technicians, and the company receives a share of the fees Deere-authorized technicians charge,” the complaint said.
Tying repair services to sales of equipment and attempting to leverage market power in the equipment market into the repair market is in violation of the Sherman Act and the FTC Act, the groups argue.
“In addition, Deere has regularly issued false or deceptive statements that materially mislead its primary consumer base — farmers and ranchers. Deere advertises that it is committed to giving farmers ‘repairability’ and that it is taking measures to ensure farmers have access to the tools they need to repair their own equipment,” the complaint said.
For example, in 2018 — as multiple state legislatures were considering “right to repair” legislation — Deere issued a “Statement of Principles” promising that by Jan. 1, 2021, it would make tools available to enable farmers and ranchers to perform basic service, maintenance and repairs on their equipment, the complaint said.
“Deere has made additional diagnostic tools available only through dealerships that often resist selling the tools and only when farmers pay a separate, costly fee. Even then, Deere withholds many of the most crucial tools required to implement key repairs, such as even simply replacing certain necessary parts,” the complaint said.