WASHINGTON, D.C. — Farm groups are pressing Congress to pass a new bill that would make transporting agricultural goods easier.
Advocates say the Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety, or HAULS, Act of 2020, would help accommodate seasonal spikes in the transportation of food, fiber, live animals and other agricultural commodities.
"Ag is a unique segment of the transportation sector. It involves a lot of perishable goods, and in some cases, live animals like chickens, pigs and cattle. We need more flexibility and common-sense legislation," Andrew Walmsley, director of congressional relations at the American Farm Bureau Federation, told the Capital Press.
The HAULS Act, if passed, would do three main things.
First, it would eliminate "planting and harvesting periods" requirements that exist under current law. Advocates say these requirements are outdated and constrict drivers under the false assumption that agricultural products only need to be moved during certain times of the year.
Many states have already adopted exemptions, but some exemptions are temporary, and some states still operate under the rules. The HAULS Act would accommodate year-round transportation nationwide.
Second, the bill would build in extra time — 150 air-miles worth, typically equivalent to a few hours — for drivers. Under existing law, drivers are required to stop and rest once they've used up their hours, even if that means they stop just short of their destination with a load of live animals in their truck.
"It doesn't make sense. You can't just shut down after 15 hours and sit there for 10 hours to rest with a full load of cattle. It's not like boxes of T-shirts or televisions," said Walmsley.
Exemptions already exist on the front end — in other words, extra time is built in on the loading side for animals or commodities — but this bill would build in extra time for offloading, too.
More than 100 farm organizations support the bill.
"(The) legislation allows producers like myself to continue to keep the supply of fresh American lamb running, while ensuring the safety and welfare of our sheep and lambs during transport," Benny Cox, president of the American Sheep Industry Association, said in a statement.
Marty Smith, president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, said the bill will relieve livestock haulers and producers who have for years been "unduly burdened."
Third, the HAULS Act would broaden the definition of an "agricultural commodity" to match modern agricultural sectors and on-farm processing standards.
The bill faces opposition from truckers' unions and labor groups, who say workers should not have to drive additional hours when tired. Advocates respond the bill still encourages driver safety, but builds in flexibility.
Legislative experts say the bill, which was introduced by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., has bipartisan support, but has been stalled because of COVID-19, the election and other priorities.
Walmsley of the Farm Bureau said his organization will continue to advocate the bill this session — and if need be, again in January.