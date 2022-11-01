MP CNTR John Boyd 2.jpg (copy)

John Boyd, president and founder of the National Black Farmers Association. Boyd has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government for allegedly reneging on a contractual commitment to provide debt relief to minority farmers.

 Courtesy of John Boyd

Changes to USDA’s debt relief programs have rendered moot a lawsuit over $4 billion allocated solely for Black and minority farmers but triggered another legal battle over racial discrimination.

The new complaint seeks damages against the federal government for eliminating debt relief provisions aimed specifically at “socially disadvantaged farmers,” or SDFs.

