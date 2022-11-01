Changes to USDA’s debt relief programs have rendered moot a lawsuit over $4 billion allocated solely for Black and minority farmers but triggered another legal battle over racial discrimination.
The new complaint seeks damages against the federal government for eliminating debt relief provisions aimed specifically at “socially disadvantaged farmers,” or SDFs.
By reneging on the $4 billion in debt relief for such farmers, including those who faced past racial discrimination, the federal government has violated its contractual commitment to them, according to the lawsuit.
“They did not receive the benefit for which they had bargained,” the complaint said. “And they suffered financial damage in reliance on the U.S. government’s promises by making purchases they are now unable to afford.”
In 2021, Congress approved about $1.9 trillion in pandemic recovery funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, which included $4 billion in loan forgiveness for farmers of color.
The provision spurred several lawsuits filed by white farmers across the country, including a couple in Oregon, who claimed they were unlawfully excluded from debt relief based on their race.
At least four preliminary injunctions blocked disbursal of the debt relief funds and the lawsuits were ultimately consolidated as a class action in Texas.
According to the judge overseeing the case, the loan forgiveness provision threatened irreparable harm because “plaintiffs are experiencing race-based discrimination at the hand of government officials and will be barred from even being considered for funding from the program as a result of this discrimination.”
The USDA and other defenders of the debt relief program argued it wasn’t unconstitutional because the funding was narrowly tailored to remedy past wrongs based on race, such as loan denials to Black and minority farmers.
Arguments over the loan forgiveness program’s legality were still playing out in federal court when Congress passed another major bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, in late summer.
Among many other provisions, the bill replaced the earlier debt relief program with new terms that weren’t as directly linked to race, such as $3 billion for distressed borrowers and $2.2 billion for farmers who experienced lending discrimination.
Due to those changes, attorneys for the plaintiffs and USDA jointly asked for the litigation to be dismissed and that case was closed.
The new complaint has been filed by John Boyd, founder of the National Black Farmers Association, and several other socially disadvantaged farmers in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C.
According to the plaintiffs, the USDA made a contractual obligation to pay off their loans in exchange for them waiving their right to challenge the agency’s debt calculations or eligibility decisions.
The plaintiffs also decided not to pursue racial discriminations claims against the USDA based on the agency’s loan forgiveness promise, the complaint said. Under the new terms, however, they have “no reason to believe the U.S. government or USDA will ever provide them the relief that they deserve.”
“This is a transparent attempt to rob SDFs of the compensation they are due,” the complaint said.
The plaintiffs have asked a federal judge to designate the lawsuit as a class action, which would allow other affected farmers to join the case, and to order the government to pay them damages “in amounts to be determined at trial.”
An attorney representing the federal government in the lawsuit directed questions to the U.S. Department of Justice’s public affairs office, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.