Ecology water

Agricultural organizations are taking part in a lawsuit against the Waters of the U.S. rule rewritten by the Biden administration.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

The American Farm Bureau Federation and 17 other organizations have filed a lawsuit against the Environment Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers challenging the agencies’ new rule defining Waters of the United States, known as WOTUS.

The rule makes clear the agencies “are determined to exert (Clean Water Act) jurisdiction over a staggering range of dry land and water features — whether large or small; permanent, intermittent, or ephemeral; flowing or stagnant; natural or manmade; interstate or intrastate; and no matter how remote from or lacking in a physical connection to actual navigable waters,” the lawsuit states.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you