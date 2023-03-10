Zippy Duvall

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall

 AFBF

The American Farm Bureau Federation and CNH Industrial brands, Case IH and New Holland, signed a memorandum of understanding March 9 they say provides farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own farm equipment.

“Our members urged us to find a private sector-solution that gives them access to repair their own equipment, and I’m pleased months of discussions have again paid off,” said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president in announcing the agreement.

