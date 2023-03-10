The American Farm Bureau Federation and CNH Industrial brands, Case IH and New Holland, signed a memorandum of understanding March 9 they say provides farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own farm equipment.
“Our members urged us to find a private sector-solution that gives them access to repair their own equipment, and I’m pleased months of discussions have again paid off,” said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president in announcing the agreement.
“Farmers and ranchers are more dependent on technology than ever before, so it’s critical they have access to the tools to keep things running on the farm so the food supply chain keeps running, too.”
The MOU follows a similar agreement between Farm Bureau and John Deere — which represents more than half of the farm market share in the U.S. — earlier in January, said Sam Kieffer, vice president of public policy for Farm Bureau.
The agreements focus on making sure individuals have the right to repair their equipment or have an independent repair shop make the repairs for them, he said.
As the conversations continue, Farm Bureau will be interacting on behalf of its members with the manufacturers. The agreement indicates at least biannual meetings to discuss how it's going and the experiences of Farm Bureau members, he said.
“And as technology emerges and there's new capabilities and challenges, we'll be discussing those and identifying if we need to improve, tweak, specific items within the MOU. And we will continue to engage in conversations with other manufacturers on behalf of our members,” he said.
CNH Industrial owns CASE IH and New Holland.
“This agreement underscores CNH Industrial’s commitment to empowering our customers by providing them with resources and tools that allow them to safely self-repair their equipment in a timely matter,” said Kurt Coffey, vice president of Case IH North America, a farmer and a Farm Bureau member.
Others, however, doubt the viability of the MOUs.
Under this agreement, farmers that still cannot fix their stuff can only complain to themselves or Farm Bureau, said Gay Gordon-Byrne, executive director of The Repair Association.
“AFBF doesn't have any ability to enforce anything — and that’s why it’s not worth the ink to print. AFBF can sign 50 of these and have no functional impact,” she said.
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have made nearly identical empty promises for years and failed to deliver. Legislation under consideration in multiple states makes the same requirements as in the MOU, so the concepts don't appear to be the hold up, she said.
“The hold up is that legislation has teeth and OEMs want the ability to renege on their promises without consequences. Right to repair is not going away precisely because these empty promises are still empty,” she said.
