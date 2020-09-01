USDA has published its Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation Final Rule to the chagrin of the American Farm Bureau Federation, which had hoped it would remedy unfair enforcement by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The organization contends farmers have been subjected for decades to repeated, unjustified and costly decisions by NRCS regarding wetlands.
Farm Bureau doesn’t think NRCS is handling compliance properly and operating in a way that puts farmers at a disadvantage, Don Parrish, AFBF senior director of regulatory affairs, told Capital Press.
The issue involves the Swampbuster provision of the 1985 Farm Bill, which was aimed at reducing the conversion of wetlands for agricultural purposes. Farmers who altered a wetland would lose eligibility for USDA program benefits.
But there was also an exemption for cropland converted before Dec. 23, 1985. Congress put in the farm bill that once converted, that land is always converted, he said.
The problem is NRCS has moved away from on-site determinations by its local staff, disregarded farmers’ evidence they had not converted wetlands and inserted compliance concepts outside statute, he said.
The agency has inserted “abandonment” into the equation. It’s not clear how it is applying that, but it appears if a farmer idles prior converted cropland for a certain amount of time, he loses the ability to ever farm that land, he said.
Another issue is circumvention of the Dec. 23, 1985, cutoff date on prior converted land. USDA has added another factor in its determination, a range of precipitation from 1971 to 2000.
“How can you use precipitation that happened after 1985 to justify agencies’ decisions making?” he said.
Such a justification deserves a lot of discussion with farmers, and the agency didn’t do that, he said.
“And really, in our mind, they didn’t justify that decision,” he said.
Another issue is making a compliance determination based on the removal of woody vegetation, a broad term, even if it’s not hydrophytic vegetation or a wetland.
“If that’s all that triggers it, farmers now have a compliance problem when they haven’t come close to a wetland,” he said.
Suddenly, if a farmer cuts down one tree on a fence line he’s out of compliance, he said.
“That is a problem. That is a big, big problem,” he said.
USDA should be fixing those problems, and it isn’t, he said.
“The rules of the game ought to be transparent, and they should align with statutes,” he said.
USDA kind of subverted the rulemaking process, incorporating guidelines and manuals into regulation in its interim final rule without public notice and comment, he said.
“We called them on that,” he said.
But Farm Bureau’s call to develop a rational process for determinations was pretty much disregarded, and the final rule does nothing to fix the problems, he said.
“We’re disappointed. They had the opportunity, and they missed it,” he said.
The agency could have written a rule that benefited farmers and the resource, he said.
Farmers can challenge a determination, but it’s extremely difficult because compliance issues are individually farmer-specific. They have to be willing to fight for a long time — decades — and have to be willing to turn their back on USDA program benefits such as crop insurance, he said.
“Very few farmers can afford to take on the government,” he said.
The issue has made many farmers so mad they can’t see straight, but they can’t afford to fight, he said.
“That makes for a really bad regulatory program and a lot of resentment,” he said.