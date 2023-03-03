Testifying before the House Agriculture Committee this week on the challenges facing agriculture, Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said a country that can’t feed its people is not secure.
“So the strong farm policy that supports a strong food system truly is part of a smart national security strategy,” he said.
There are plenty of challenges for American agriculture, including losses from the trade war with China, pandemic lockdowns, supply chain disruptions and record-high input costs, he said.
Farmers and ranchers have faced unprecedented volatility in recent years, he said.
USDA’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast predicts a 15.9% decrease in net farm income this year. Adjusted for inflation, that’s an 18% drop, he said.
“The same report estimates that farm and ranch production expenses will continue to increase this year, by $18 billion. That follows a record increase of $70 billion in 2022,” he said.
Short- and long-term interest rates are also high and rising double and triple what they were just a few years ago. High interest rates led to the farm debt crisis in the 1980s, he said.
“We need to be sure that the doubling and tripling of interest rates does not cause a similar pressure on our farmers,” he said.
He is especially concerned for beginning farmers and any farmer who recently made new investments, he said.
Farmers also continue to ride a rollercoaster of high energy and input costs, he said
“But, along with the challenges, there are humungous opportunities ahead for agriculture. Innovation and research are helping us do more with less. Our advances in sustainability are truly impressive,” he said.
“But in order to seize the opportunities ahead … and continue the achievements, we need a strong farm policy,” he said.
Farmers and ranchers also need a supportive regulatory environment, he said.
They are facing a flurry of requirements and challenges, including the new Waters of the U.S. rule, the Endangered Species Act, access to important crop protection tools, immigration and labor regulations and agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission imposing new climate regulations, he said.
Farmers need clarity on rules that impact their businesses’ ability to operate and access to comprehensive risk management options.
“They deserve a resounding voice during formulation of vital legislation, such as the farm bill,” he said.
The farm bill is a critical tool for ensuring the nation’s food supply remains secure, he said.
To guide development of programs in the next farm bill, Farm Bureau supports:
• Increasing baseline funding commitments to farm programs.
• Maintaining a unified farm bill that includes nutrition programs and farm programs together.
• Prioritizing funding for risk management tools, which include federal crop insurance and commodity programs.
He urged lawmakers to work together to pass legislation that protects the food security for all Americans and ensures the future success of farmers and ranchers.
Congress must protect American agriculture and modern production practices from undue burden, he said.
Farmers and ranchers are highly trusted by the public, he said.
“I ask Congress to trust farmers and ranchers, too, and respect their ability to innovate and solve problems,” he said.
