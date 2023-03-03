0625_CP_MW Zippy Duvall

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, told the House Agriculture Committee that the nation's farmers are depending on the next farm bill for security.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press file

Testifying before the House Agriculture Committee this week on the challenges facing agriculture, Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said a country that can’t feed its people is not secure.

“So the strong farm policy that supports a strong food system truly is part of a smart national security strategy,” he said.

