Farm bankruptcy filings were down 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year, after having been near a record high in 2020.
Farm bankruptcies filed under U.S. Chapter 12 of the U.S. bankruptcy code last year totaled 276 compared to 560 in 2020. Filings in 2021 were the lowest in the past decade, and this is the first time in at least 10 years there were fewer than 300 filings, according to a new report by the American Farm Bureau Federation.
“The decrease in bankruptcy filings is a noteworthy shift given the significant increases in the number of bankruptcies over the previous three years,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist with the Farm Bureau and author of the report.
“For the first time in the last decade, every region in the United States had fewer farm bankruptcies in the last year compared to the year before,” she said.
The region with the largest decrease in Chapter 12 filings in absolute numbers was the Midwest. But the Midwest still leads all regions in the number of filings, accounting for 52% of all Chapter 12 filings.
Other parts of the country also had significant decreases in the number of filings in 2021, relative to 2020.
Total bankruptcies filed by state vary significantly, from no bankruptcies in some states to as many as 27 filings in others, Nigh said.
Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, New Hampshire, Nevada, Rhode Island, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming had no Chapter 12 bankruptcies filed in the past year.
“These states have consistently had low numbers of bankruptcies in the past decade,” she said.
In contrast, Wisconsin with 27 filings and Minnesota with 26 led the nation in Chapter 12 filings in 2021. Six other states had double-digit filings, including Kansas with 19, Iowa with 17, Nebraska with 17, North Carolina with 12, Alabama with 10 and Georgia with 10.
Total bankruptcy filings were down in 36 states, and 10 states had no filings in either 2020 or 2021, she said.
Bucking the overall trend, five states saw no decline in the number of filings in 2021 relative to 2020. North Carolina had an increase of seven filings, Alabama had an increase of three and and New York had an increase of one filing in 2021 relative to 2020.
The overall decline in farm bankruptcies “is certainly worthy of celebration," she said. "However, it is important to not lose sight of the fact that 276 Chapter 12 bankruptcies were filed in 2021.”
Returns to farm operators have been incredibly volatile over the last decade, ranging from $58.6 billion to $134.5 billion between 2012 and 2021. USDA’s current projection of $95.2 billion in returns in 2022 lies nearly in the middle of that range, she said.
“So, while the last year has brought higher commodity prices for some, it has most certainly brought higher input costs for all,” she said.