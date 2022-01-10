ATLANTA — Exports of U.S. farm products are booming, and more opportunities are on the horizon, according to a top federal trade official.
The nation’s agriculture industry exported up to $180 billion worth of goods last year, eclipsing the previous record of $154 billion, said Dan Whitley, administrator of the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
“Exports are on fire,” he said Jan. 9 at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Atlanta, Ga. “This is a phenomenal number.”
The farm industry has set “records across the board,” with exports of at least seven commodities rising to unprecedented levels, Whitley said. “We’ve never seen this much grain leaving the U.S. for foreign markets in the history of U.S. agriculture.”
Revived shipments of farm products to China have been a big part of the agriculture industry’s success, he said. The country is again the top destination for U.S. farm goods, buying up to $36 billion of agricultural products last year.
“You can’t ignore a population of 1.7 billion people,” Whitley said.
However, U.S. relations with China are strained by such issues as intellectual property theft, human rights abuses, restricted freedoms in Hong Kong and tensions over Taiwan’s sovereignty, he said.
“China is the big elephant in the room,” Whitley said.
Such political problems can have a devastating impact on trade, as seen during the recent trade dispute with China, he said. Exports fell to a low of roughly $11 billion due to retaliatory tariffs before a trade deal was struck in 2020.
“That shows the negative power of tariffs,” Whitley said.
The phase one trade agreement that revived farm exports to China shows how effectively American farmers can outperform competitors when given a level playing field, he said.
China is still imposing non-tariff trade barriers that have prevented U.S. farm exports from reaching their full potential, Whitley said. These issues are currently being negotiated as the 2-year phase one deal winds down.
“They didn’t do everything we thought they should do,” he said.
Apart from China, the U.S. has other opportunities to expand farm exports, he said.
The population of Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines is collectively 588 million people, Whitley said. The southeast Asian region’s economy and middle class are growing fast.
“Those five are an amazing opportunity for U.S. agriculture going forward,” he said. “We’re talking about amazing buying and purchasing potential. This is something to be very interested in as it develops.”