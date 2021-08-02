The U.S. and European Union plan to come to an agreement about a longstanding steel and aluminum tariff dispute by Nov. 1, a decision that could potentially impact America's steel industry — and indirectly, agriculture.
Conversations about Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act relating to steel and aluminum tariffs have been moving forward between EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington, D.C.
"Both sides confirmed readiness to find a solution by 1 November," an EU official told POLITICO reporters.
That's nearly two months earlier than expected. The original agreement deadline was Dec. 31, according to a joint public statement from the U.S. Trade Representative and EU.
If the agreement leads to a limitation on the volume of EU steel entering the U.S. market, it could impact American agricultural manufacturers and farmers. But based on officials' public statements, a wide-scale removal of duties on imported steel is unlikely.
In part because America has recently pushed duties on imported steel under both Trump and Biden, U.S. steel prices in 2021 are at record highs: good for American steel manufacturers, but difficult for agricultural equipment manufacturers and farmers.
The price for hot-rolled steel hit $1,880 Aug. 2, up more than 200% from pre-pandemic prices, according to stock market analysts.
As a result, agricultural manufacturers have had to pay higher prices for steel.
“Companies like ours all over the United States are having to pay these super high prices, and there’s no negotiation,” said Travis Cox, vice president of operations for Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment, an ag equipment manufacturer.
That, in turn, has translated into higher-priced steel farm goods for consumers, including more expensive tractors, fences and livestock handling equipment.
What happens this fall in the EU-U.S. trade conversations could influence steel prices, although the decision will only be binding for the U.S. and EU, not China or other steel-producing countries.
Brussels has publicly been pushing for months for a complete withdrawal of tariffs, but the U.S. is not likely to agree to that.
Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary, told reporters July 28 that "we cannot simply say we are going to get rid of the tariffs because we need to protect our steel industry and those workers. Simply to say 'no tariffs' is not the solution."
What President Biden plans to push for is also unclear. In his presidential campaign, Biden talked about moving away from nationalism and protectionism. But thus far, Biden's administration has trumpeted the tariffs as generally "effective."
Critics say the president may be swayed by knowledge that tariffs are popular with steel and aluminum manufacturers and workers, many of which are based in swing states like Pennsylvania.
"If any doubts remained six months into the Biden Administration that the Administration would be any less protectionist or 'Buy American'-oriented than its predecessor, they were largely laid to rest by (Raimondo)," Will Clayton, fellow for trade and international economics at Baker Institute for Public Policy, wrote in an economic analysis last week.