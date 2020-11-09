The European Union Monday announced it will impose tariffs on up to $4 billion of U.S. imports, including farm goods, in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on European goods in an ongoing dispute related to aerospace companies.
"Regrettably, due to lack of progress with the U.S., we had no other choice but to impose these countermeasures," said Executive Vice President for the European Commission and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis in a statement.
Some agricultural industries are bracing for the new round of tariffs, while others are still scrambling to find out what they mean and if the tariffs apply to them. Experts say it appears growers in the western U.S. won't be hit as hard as those in other parts of the country.
Miriam Garcia-Ferrer, EU Commission spokeswoman for trade and agriculture, emailed to the Capital Press Monday the list of products that will be carry 25% tariffs. The list includes some U.S. nuts, seeds, wheat, fruit, cheese and other commodities.
American-made tractors, self-propelled shovel loaders, cotton, tobacco and a wide range of processed foods will also get hit.
The tariffs, effective Tuesday, will also include a 15% duty on imports of all Boeing jetliner models.
Cory Lunde, spokesman for Western Growers, an association representing growers of fresh produce and tree nuts, told the Capital Press Monday his organization is "not clear on what the actual impact will be" yet.
Julie Adams, vice president of the Almond Board of California, told the Capital Press the decision appears to exempt almonds and pistachios from the list of nuts.
Jen Hartman, spokeswoman for John Deere, said she and her colleagues are looking into how the duties might hurt U.S. tractor manufacturers.
"Unfortunately, this trade dispute impacts agriculture and equipment manufacturers essential to helping farmers feed the world. We hope the U.S. and EU will resolve this dispute quickly," John Deere said.
Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission, said the tariff decision will likely have little to no impact on wheat growers in the Pacific Northwest, because growers in that region export only a tiny percentage of their crop to Europe each year.
"We just don't have a lot of wheat that goes to Europe here," said Squires.
The National Dairy Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The tit-for-tat is part of a longstanding dispute over government subsidies for aerospace giants Boeing and Airbus.
EU leaders throughout this year have expressed frustration that the Trump administration has put 25% tariffs on European cheeses, wine and many other products.
Earlier this fall, the World Trade Organization, or WTO, gave permission for Brussels to take action against the U.S. in the dispute — essentially giving the EU power to retaliate.
On Oct. 13, Dombrovskis of the European Commission said in a statement the EU did not want to retaliate and would prefer to negotiate. But the U.S. continued its tariffs, so now the EU is imposing its own.
"We have made clear at every stage that we want to settle this long-running issue," Dombrovskis told reporters at a news conference Monday.
Some trade experts say they hope policies will pivot under a Biden administration, which they say could potentially end the ongoing trade war.