Ethanol production plant

An ethanol production plant in South Dakota. The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing that more ethanol and other biofuels be used.

 Getty Images

The federal government plans to require a 2 billion-gallon annual increase in the use of biofuels within three years, a move that agriculture groups welcome.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal will steadily increase renewable volume obligations, called RVOs, over the next three years.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you