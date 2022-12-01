The federal government plans to require a 2 billion-gallon annual increase in the use of biofuels within three years, a move that agriculture groups welcome.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal will steadily increase renewable volume obligations, called RVOs, over the next three years.
The proposal increases the RVOs from 20.63 billion gallons in 2022 to 22.68 billion gallons in 2025. The proposal includes ethanol, advanced biofuel, cellulosic biofuel and biomass-based diesel.
The agency also proposes new regulations governing qualifying renewable electricity generated from biomass. It will be used in electric vehicles.
American Farm Bureau Federation applauds EPA’s proposed increases in renewable volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard, said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president.
“Long-term stability and a clear indication of obligations for the next three years are welcomed along with the potential of additional producers participating under the RFS,” he said.
“Renewable fuels have been a tremendous success story for the country and our rural economy. The RFS has reduced America’s dependence on foreign crude oil, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, increased farm income and provided good-paying jobs in rural America,” he said.
National Farmers Union is calling the increased ROVs a way to move the Renewable Fuel Standard program forward.
“As the administration is working to address climate change, we’ve long known that biofuels will play an important role in reducing greenhouse gases while having the added benefit of providing expanded opportunities for farmers,” said Rob Larew, NFU president. “Today’s announcement is welcome news, and we want to thank EPA for their continued support of family farmers. Moving forward, we encourage the EPA to look at continued growth in advanced biofuels.”
EPA said in a press releasee the proposal will reduce U.S. oil inputs by about 160,000 to 180,000 barrels of oil annually from 2023 through 2025.
Growth Energy, which represents producers and supporters of ethanol, is grateful to the Biden administration for keeping clean energy on an upward trajectory that will move America closer to a net-zero future, said Emily Skor, Growth Energy CEO.
Biofuels remain the single best tool available to shield motorists from volatile global oil prices and rapidly decarbonize the transportation sector, she said.
