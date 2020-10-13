After jumping last spring as consumers stocked up because of the coronavirus shutdowns, egg prices fell during the summer but are again rising, albeit much more slowly.
“It’s a little early, but in a normal year, such as by the third week of October and approaching Thanksgiving, we start to see increased pricing” as seasonal baking boosts demand, said Max Bowman, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. vice president and chief financial officer.
The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service in its Oct. 12 weekly Egg Market News Report pegged the California benchmark shell egg price at $1.51 to $1.95 a dozen, depending on the size.
That compares to a range of $1.05 to $1.78 on Sept. 4.
Recent price gains are much gentler than those seen early this year as COVID-19 shutdowns led to a surge in retail demand as consumers stayed home. Some wholesale prices doubled between late February and late March.
Bowman said most contracts for conventional eggs are tied to a commercial or USDA daily price index.
“Conventional eggs are historically very volatile, based on supply-and-demand economics,” he said. “That’s what drives the index.”
Index prices have gone up over the past two weeks, Bowman said.
“It is the index, not our pricing, that is changing,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t make money.”
California’s law requiring more space between hens is one factor in that state’s pricing, Bowman said.
Egg supplies can’t be increased immediately, partly because chicks take 16-18 weeks to get into production and 10 additional weeks to reach full production.
“When markets are short, people might keep hens longer than they normally would, but the market is good enough that they can make less eggs, still feed them and be OK,” Bowman said.
He said prices are much less volatile for specialty eggs — like cage-free, organic and free-range — which often are sold at a fixed price to retailers.
Specialty egg prices change mainly when a contract is changed.
Cal-Maine reported market prices for eggs remained volatile in its fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 29 but decreased overall. Overall, U.S. egg supplies and hen counts are down from a year ago.