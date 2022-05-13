Consumer prices in April were 8.3% higher than a year ago, a dramatic increase that was sparked during the COVID pandemic as Congress and the Federal Reserve Bank injected trillions of dollars into a battered economy.
The March inflation rate, 8.5%, was the highest since the 1981-82.
There’s no quick fix to high prices, and inflation is almost certain to stay above 5% or 6% for the next couple of years, economists with American Farm Bureau Federation said in a new “Market Intel” report.
International turmoil has driven up the price of certain items, including fertilizer and fuel, which is having a large impact on farmers in particular.
However, that isn’t driving overall price inflation in the U.S., the economists said.
“Quite simply, too much money was created by the Federal Reserve Bank, mostly in 2020, and it is turning, inevitably, into inflation. Thankfully, the Fed has begun taking steps to address this … but it will likely take a few years to approach their long-term target of 2% per year,” the economists said.
Market disruptions in fuel and food have spurred inflation in recent months, but the much larger reasons for current inflation are the unprecedented actions of the Fed since March 2020 and the resulting growth in the money supply.
In March 2020, the Fed lowered interest rates to just above 0%, which spurred borrowing, and it bought nearly $6 trillion in assets with money it created. Those actions injected $6.4 trillion into the economy between March 2020 and the end of 2021, they said.
“This was a massive and unprecedented 42% increase in only 22 months, far more than could be absorbed by economic growth, even with the strong recovery we have had,” they said.
The Fed’s monetary stimulus was done on top of enormous new federal spending commitments for pandemic relief and infrastructure, as well as pure stimulus spending, and there was a lot of disposable income, they said.
“This ensured that personal incomes and overall demand didn’t flag; so there was little reason for the Fed to pursue demand stimulus through such a loose money policy,” they said.
Another indication of overstimulation of the economy is the record number of job openings, a rough indication of excess demand that can’t be met by the available workforce, they said.
“So arguably, the Fed’s monetary stimulus was an overdose of the wrong prescription,” they said.
Such a massive injection of money into the economy has to work itself out in some combination of inflation, which will happen, and contraction of the money supply, which the Fed is unlikely to do, they said.
“That means, unfortunately, that it would not be unreasonable to expect two to three more years of inflation in the 6% to 8% range, far above the Fed’s long-run inflation target of 2% per year.