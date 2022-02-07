With U.S. population growth slowing down for more than three decades, increased immigration will likely be needed to mitigate labor shortages, according to a global business economist.
Immigration is a controversial lightning rod in American politics, but accepting more foreign-born workers may the only way to avoid the population declines seen in countries around the globe, said John Manzella, an author and speaker on economic trends.
The U.S. food industry should lobby Congress to allow more legal immigration, though such proposals are bound to be contentious, Manzella said.
Hostility to immigration has kept rates down in recent years, though data show the practice is beneficial to the U.S., he said.
Crime rates among immigrants are lower than among the native population and immigrants have helped drive economic innovation, Manzella said. About 40% of Fortune 500 companies had a founder who was an immigrant or child of immigrants.
Japan, Germany, Italy, Russia and many other nations are contending with reduced working-age populations, which can hinder economic growth due to fewer producers and consumers, he said.
In China, demographic changes are leading to increased wages and costlier goods, which will affect the U.S. and other countries that import its products, he said.
“We’ve had these inexpensive products and that’s coming to an end,” Manzella said.
Trade has also been demonized in recent years, though it’s also boosted the U.S. economy overall, he said.
The U.S. would benefit from further “free trade agreements” that reduce tariffs, as 47% of our exports go to FTA partners who represent just 6% of the global population, he said.
By pulling out of the “Trans-Pacific Partnership” that sought to liberalize trade among 12 countries, the U.S. has effectively ceded trade influence to China, Manzella said.
Over the next decade, most of the world’s middle class will live in China and India, so it makes sense to strengthen exports, he said.
However, the agriculture and food manufacturing industries shouldn’t become too reliant on any one foreign market, Manzella said. “Diversity that as much as possible in case trade tension with China continues to heat up.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.