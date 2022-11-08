The Federal Reserve Bank is using "an overdose of the wrong prescription” in an effort to cool inflation, a top agricultural economist says.
The Fed last week again raised its key interest rate by 0.75% to about 3.75%, a rapid run-up from near 0% in February. It also indicated an intent to continue raising rates.
The Fed’s purpose in raising rates is to slow the economy until prices stop rising.
They may slow the economy, but they won’t reduce inflation any time soon, if history is any lesson,” said Roger Cryan, the American Farm Bureau's chief economist.
More than 40 years ago, respected economist Paul Volcker took over as chairman of the Fed and raised interest rates to control inflation. This slowed demand and led to a couple of painful recessions, but that was not Volcker’s purpose, Cryan said in the latest Market Intel report.
“He was explicitly reining in the money supply, which had grown too fast under his predecessors, and at that time his only tool to do this was raising the Fed’s interest rate,” Cryan said.
For decades afterward, the Fed kept to a policy of stable growth in the money supply, leading to low inflation, low interest rates and strong growth in the U.S. economy, he said.
In 2020, there was a short but severe recession caused by COVID-related supply shutdowns and not lagging demand. The Fed responded by stimulating demand with a 42% increase in the money supply in 22 months, using both low interest rates and “quantitative easing,” he said. Quantitative easing is when the Fed buys securities as a way to reduce interest rates and increase the money supply.
“This monetary stimulus was an overdose of the wrong prescription,” he said.
Chairman Jerome Powell is using the same tool that Volcker used to control inflation: interest rates. But he has a tool that Volcker didn’t have. The Fed’s asset portfolio allows for expansion and contraction of the money supply, independent of interest rates, he said.
The “quantitative easing” that the Fed undertook in 2020 was accomplished by massive purchases of financial assets, including government bonds, to pump Fed-created money into the economy, even more than 0% interest rates could, he said.
“As a result, the Fed is sitting on an asset portfolio worth $8.7 trillion. Selling more of those assets instead of raising rates could have managed money supply growth in a more direct way than raising interest rates would, and without threatening the economy so severely,” he said.
Speaking in September, Powell said the money supply is not a factor in inflation and doesn’t play an important role in the Fed’s formulation of policy.
“This is the conclusion that many modern monetary theorists have come to, partly because of the market’s faith in the Fed’s grip on inflation over the last 40 years,” he said.
“If (Powell) was applying the same rules of monetary policy that four decades of his predecessors did, he would be done raising rates and accept that the excess money simply has to work out through more inflation over the next year or two,” he said.
Instead, Powell keeps raising rates, choking the economy to achieve inflation goals using the modern theory that he can balance supply and demand in the economy and control inflation, he said.
“Modern monetary theory and Chairman Powell will be inextricably linked to this recession, and we have little prospect of above-target inflation ending before 2024,” he said.
