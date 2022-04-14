Many barriers remain before carbon markets become a reality for farmers, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation says.
“We have to certify, quantify then verify all the outcomes,” economist Shelby Swain Myers said during a Farm Foundation virtual forum this week.
All three of those steps take time and money but are needed to make the carbon credit credible to buyers, she said.
Another barrier is a lack of standardization among the programs, she said.
There are a lot of standards companies can pick and choose to meet, but the lack of standardization increases the price uncertainty of credits, she said.
“The second we are able to standardize this market, you turn carbon into a commodity. Right now, it’s not a commodity; there’s too many different kinds of carbon credits out there,” she said.
Commoditization would provide price transparency and certainty, she said.
Most carbon market programs try to be amenable to existing conservation practices, and producers are going to choose a conservation practice that is agronomically realistic for their farm. If they do the data monitoring, they’ll be able to opt into a program and sign a long-term contract, she said.
The most common conservation practices growers are talking about include cover crops, conservation tillage, nutrient management and precision agriculture for fertilizer application, she said.
But there are a lot of barriers to overcome, including the cost of verification, the need for verification and who sets the standards for verification, she said.
She constantly hears from early adopters about how they fit in because right now early adopters have to take on an additional practice to participate. It’s a huge frustration because they want to be compensated for the environmental benefits they’ve already generated, she said.
There are also new financial barriers with a changing farm economy and today’s high input costs. How emerging carbon markets change to compensate for increasing input costs needs to be addressed, she said.
“I think broadband has to be talked about, too,” she said.
Data monitoring and measuring takes online support. And rural areas lacking sufficient broadband aren’t going to get the results needed in an efficient manner to input all the data that will be required, she said.
“So we’ve got to substantially upgrade broadband in order to accomplish this,” she said.
Education and technical assistance also come into play as barriers, she said.
There are also questions about how growers will be paid and what’s realistic to expect regarding prices, she said.
Other things that need to be addressed are who will regulate markets, how grower data will be protected, contract terms, liability and who growers can trust, she said.
“We’re still at this growth stage. We’re doing a lot of hype, a lot of hope and seeing where it’s going to happen next. And as we trail up that mountain of success, addressing many of these questions will be really important,” she said.