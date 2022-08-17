More than 60% of the West, Southwest and Central Plains is in severe drought or worse, reducing crop yields and livestock herds.
A third survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation to assess the impacts of drought in 17 states in the western half of the U.S. illustrates the continued toll of the unrelenting drought.
In the crop sector, 74% of respondents rated a reduction in harvest yields due to drought as prevalent or higher in their area, and 42% rated the intention to switch planned crops for the growing season as prevalent or higher, according to the Farm Bureau survey.
Some 37% reported tilling under crops because of drought, and 33% reported destroying and removing orchard trees and other multiyear crops as prevalent or higher. The latter percentage jumped to 50% in California and 40% in Arizona.
“Producers who experienced significant water usage curtailments last year may have been able to hold on, but ongoing extreme conditions have compelled some of them to make the tough decision to till under or destroy multiyear crops this time around,” said Daniel Munch, author of the report.
Respondents expected average crop yields to be down 38% this year, with the biggest drop expected in Texas, down 68%.
“The overwhelming majority of fruits, tree nuts and vegetables are sourced from drought-stricken states where farmers are feeling forced to fallow land and destroy orchards — which will likely result in American consumers paying more for these goods and either partially relying on foreign supplies or shrinking the diversity of items they buy at the store,” he said.
On the livestock side, 90% of producers reported an increase in local feed costs as prevalent or higher in their area.
“As the region provides over 70% of the nation’s hay, widespread low-quality or insufficient forage means farmers and ranchers must look elsewhere for a smaller supply of feed at exorbitant prices, and often located a long distance from the farm or ranch,” he said.
Two-thirds of respondents reported selling off portions of their herd or flock, with average herd sizes expected to be down 36% in the surveyed region. The largest expected herd decline was reported in Texas, where it was down 50%.
“Scarce and lower-quality forage also impacts feed conversion ratios necessary to reach desired market weights. Cattle inventories have continued to decline, with the number of heifers capable of producing next year’s calf crop dropping due to increased feedlot placements,” he said.
In many western states, where the federal government owns the majority of land, drought has diminished the usable forage, with 57% of respondents reporting impaired use of public lands as prevalent or higher and 71% reporting removing animals from rangeland due to insufficient forage as prevalent or higher.
“Ranchers reliant on these lands have few or no alternative options to purchasing food elsewhere and may lose out on funds paid for grazing permits,” he said.
Of the 67% of respondents who reported reducing herd sizes in 2021, nearly 50% were further reducing their herd or flock this year.
The survey also found:
• 73% expected reduced surface water deliveries.
• 57% reported increased local restriction on agricultural water use.
• 63% reported increased use of groundwater.
• 42% reported a reduced water supply due to species protected under the Endangered Species Act.
