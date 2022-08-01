The difference between farmers and meth cooks who misuse legal products has proven crucial in a court ruling with far-reaching implications for the biotech industry.
Biotech companies can be held responsible for damages caused by farmers who misuse genetically engineered, herbicide-tolerant seeds, according to a federal appeals court.
The decision distinguishes such biotech companies from pharmaceutical firms, which were previously found not liable for cold medicines being used as methamphetamine ingredients.
Monsanto and BASF failed to convince the 8th U.S. Circuit of Appeals they aren’t liable for damages caused by unlawful dicamba spraying of cotton and soybean seeds, which were genetically engineered to tolerate the volatile chemical.
The 8th Circuit has upheld a jury verdict from 2020 that blamed Monsanto and BASF for the herbicide drift that caused millions of dollars in damages to a Missouri peach farm.
Seed and pesticide manufacturers say they fear the case sets a dangerous precedent that “threatens to severely disrupt the modern agriculture industry” by penalizing the development of new technologies.
Environmental groups have also pointed to the lawsuit’s broader implications, claiming it’s a “microcosm” of the widespread ecological and agronomic problems with “herbicide-resistant crop systems.”
A key point in the legal dispute over liability turned on the comparison between farmers and meth cooks.
The biotech companies cited a legal precedent that absolved pharmaceutical firms from liability even though their cold medicines were used to manufacture meth.
In that case, the 8th Circuit concluded the “methamphetamine epidemic” is not a “natural and probable consequence” of selling cold medicine through legal channels.
Meth production is a “new and independent force” that “interrupts the chain of events,” thereby directly and immediately causing the injury, the 8th Circuit said.
Unlike meth cooks, who are “totally independent” from pharmaceutical companies, farmers have technology agreements with biotech companies and are licensed to use genetically engineered seeds, the ruling said.
Due to these “direct relationships,” the biotech seed manufacturer exercises “some degree of control over their acts,” according to the 8th Circuit.
Cold medicine doesn’t have to be misused to be effective, while the “primary benefit” of the biotech seed is its ability to withstand herbicide applications, the ruling said. “Consumers could not receive that benefit without misusing dicamba.”
Crops that are genetically engineered to resist herbicides have a contentious history in the farm industry.
Though GE seeds are mostly planted in the Midwest, controversies have erupted in the Northwest as well.
Commercialization of alfalfa and sugar beets resistant to glyphosate herbicides resulted in years of litigation.
The discovery of unauthorized glyphosate-resistant wheat disrupted overseas export markets, while glyphosate-resistant grass seed escaped from field trials to became a weed problem.
Glyphosate has become less effective against some weeds over time, which compelled Monsanto and BASF to develop seeds resistant to dicamba herbicides. That way, weeds that survive glyphosate will still be killed by dicamba.
Under a legal settlement over dicamba-resistant seeds between the two companies, BASF gave up its intellectual property rights in exchange for acreage-based payments from Monsanto.
Dicamba-resistant cotton and soybeans were approved by the USDA before federal regulators authorized new less-volatile formulations of dicamba that aren’t as prone to drift.
When Monsanto commercialized the GE seeds, “off-label dicamba use exploded” in 2015 and 2016 because farmers used older formulations of the herbicide, the 8th Circuit said.
In this case, it’s unknown who manufactured the dicamba that harmed Bill Bader, the Missouri peach farmer who sued the companies, but the actual “injury-producing agent” is the GE seed sold by Monsanto, the ruling said.
Without the commercialization of that product, farmers wouldn’t have sprayed the older dicamba formulations, the ruling said.
The jury awarded Bader $15 million for damage to his peach trees as well as $250 million in punitive damages against Monsanto and BASF, but a judge reduced the punitive damages to $60 million.
The 8th Circuit has now ordered a new jury trial over punitive damages for Monsanto and BASF, since the companies didn’t have equal control over GE seed sales.
Even so, the jury’s previous determination regarding liability will be allowed to stand under the 8th Circuit’s ruling, which is the aspect that most worries the seed and pesticide industries.
The American Seed Trade Association and Croplife America, which represent those industries, urged the 8th Circuit not to hold agribusiness companies liable for other people’s law-breaking actions.
“Factoring in how a product can be misused by third parties, if that is even possible, will only add considerable time and cost to an already lengthy and costly process,” the groups said in a court brief.
“That threat of liability, in turn, will only discourage further investment and innovation in two distinct areas — seed and herbicide products — which are critical to American agriculture,” they said.
Several environmental groups, on the other hand, said the lawsuit is an example of why “herbicide-resistant crop systems are unsustainable,” since they continuously lead to new herbicide-resistant weeds and more chemical use.
“This damaging system offers no real public benefit, only externalized costs borne by other farmers and the environment,” the environmental groups said. “The manufacturers and regulators have both utterly failed to protect farmers from these foreseeable, indeed, known dangers.”
