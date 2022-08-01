Spraying a corn field

An applicator sprays a field with herbicide. An appeals court has determined that biotech companies can be held liable for farmers misusing herbicide-tolerant crops.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

The difference between farmers and meth cooks who misuse legal products has proven crucial in a court ruling with far-reaching implications for the biotech industry.

Biotech companies can be held responsible for damages caused by farmers who misuse genetically engineered, herbicide-tolerant seeds, according to a federal appeals court.

