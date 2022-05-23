The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Monday the retail cost of on-road diesel fell by a few pennies per gallon nationally and in most regions in the past week, but rose again in California, the leader in high fuel prices.
Diesel averaged $5.57 a gallon in the U.S., down 4.2 cents from a week ago but up $2.31 from a year ago. In many regions, including the West Coast, prices topped $6 a gallon.
California diesel cost $6.50 a gallon, up 2.5 cents in the past week and $2.45 in the past year.
In Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii and Nevada diesel averaged $5.60 a gallon, down 1.16 cents from last week. A year ago, diesel in the region was $2.20 less.
In Idaho and other Rocky Mountain states, diesel prices rose 3 cents to $5.49 a gallon, up $2.13 over the previous year.
The U.S. average price fell for the second week in a row. The biggest declines were 6 cents a gallon in New England and 7 cents in the Gulf Coast.
The EIA attributed diesel prices to the high price of oil and low stocks of diesel. Inventories were relatively low before Russia invaded Ukraine, which caused European countries to further draw on already low reserves.
The diesel shortage has been particularly sharp on the East Coast, which consumes more petroleum projects than it refines.
The region's capacity to refine diesel was reduced by 100,000 barrels a day when the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery closed in 2019 after an explosion, according to the EIA.
Diesel imports to East Coast ports over the previous seven weeks averaged 76,000 barrels a day, compared to 227,000 barrels a day in 2021, the EIA reported. East Coast diesel inventories are 47% lower than last year.
As a result, East Coast diesel prices have risen more than other region since January, the EIA said Monday.
West Coast and Rocky Mountain diesel inventories, though down compared to a year ago, are much closer to average reserves over the previous five years.
Unadjusted for inflation, diesel prices are at record levels. Diesel will have to rise to about $6.20 a gallon nationwide to break the inflation-adjusted mark set in June 2008.
