New public policy is needed to address several “enormous” stress factors affecting farmers, the departing president of the National Farmers Union says.
Roger Johnson recently announced to the organization’s board that he does not plan to seek re-election at the national convention in Savannah, Ga., in March.
Johnson has been president since 2009.
Johnson said he decided to retire because he will turn 67 in January. He said he is committed to helping ensure a smooth transition to the next president.
“I think we’re very well-positioned to influence the public policy things that need to be changed, and frankly there’s quite a few of them,” Johnson told the Capital Press. “There’s a lot of stress out in farm country right now.”
Johnson pointed to “enormous” financial stress and declining net farm income over the last seven years. That’s been “temporarily” reversed by USDA’s Market Facilitation Program payments, which nobody expects to last, he said.
“If they weren’t there, we’d continue to see declining net farm income,” he said. “There’s no long-term checks, and we need one. ... We need some public policy responses that are going to shore up the safety net so we don’t have to sit here with our hand out and hope that USDA’s going to dump a bunch of money into something that was created as a result of their own actions.”
Johnson also pointed to “enormous” trade disruption.
“This administration has offended trading partners,” he said. “There’s been lots of disruption, which has had very serious consequences on farm prices.”
The Trump administration has been increasingly hostile to biofuels, Johnson said. The administration has sided with “big oil” over ethanol plants, which has also had a negative impact on farmgate prices.
Weather challenges have created a lot of stress, he said.
But Johnson said the growing populations around the world are a positive from an economic standpoint.
“The weather extremes that are happening as a result of climate change are going to create spikes in prices that are going to provide opportunities for farmers,” he said. “If you’re a commodity farmer, that’s kind of what you’re living for now. Our policy doesn’t provide any other methodology other than hoping somebody else gets production destroyed as a result of weather or some other catastrophe.”
Johnson also sees opportunities around larger population centers. Consumers increasingly want to know where their food comes from and prefer to buy locally from someone they know. That’s where most beginning farmers are likely to emerge, he said.
Johnson became president at a time of change for the Farmers Union, following the recession and as the organization moved its national office from Denver to Washington, D.C. He said he is proudest of rebuilding the office team, strengthening finances and the organization’s growing membership around the country.
The NFU has 200,000 members.
Those factors position the organization well to be increasingly influential in public policy, he said.
Johnson said the organization doesn’t have a large presence in the Pacific Northwest, but is rebuilding in the region.
Johnson will remain in the Washington, D.C. area through the summer. He and wife, Anita, considering moving closer to their grandchildren, he said.