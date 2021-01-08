Democrats clinched control of the U.S. Senate this week, putting a Michigan senator in position to return as chair of the chamber's Agriculture Committee.
The Associated Press called the second race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia for Democrat Jon Ossoff on Wednesday afternoon after Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock claimed victory in the state's other race earlier that morning.
Ossoff, according to the Associated Press, had 50.4% of the vote against Republican challenger Sen. David Perdue with 49.6% of the vote. This was with 98% of the vote counted.
The defeat of incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler means the Senate will be evenly divided between the two parties. According to law, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking vote, giving the Senate leadership to Democrats.
Although this will make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to pursue his political priorities, policy experts say the evenly matched chamber will be vulnerable to filibusters.
Democrats will now chair Senate committees, including the Agriculture Committee.
According to the National Farmers Union, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., currently the ranking minority member and who previously served as chair, will likely return to chair the committee.
Stabenow would have sway over which bills the committee considers. In public comments, she has indicated she would prioritize climate policy, including establishing a carbon credit system for farmers.