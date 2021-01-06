Early today, Democrat Rev. Ralph Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of Georgia's two closely watched runoff elections for the U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press called the race for Warnock as he led 50.6% to 49.4% with 98% of the votes counted.
Meanwhile, the second Georgia race remained too close to call, with Democrat Jon Ossoff leading Republican Sen. David Perdue by a tight margin: 50.2% to 49.8% as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
It is unclear yet whether there will be a recount. According to the Georgia election officials, state law doesn't require an automatic recount. However, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is less than or equal to 0.5%.
What's the national impact?
If the Democrats win both races, the Senate will be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. What happens next, according to law, is that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in her role a president of the Senate, will cast a vote to break the tie, giving Democrats control of the chamber.
What's the ag impact?
That would give Democrats control of both chambers of Congress and the White House and significant power in shaping national policies, including those that impact farmers.
Because Loeffler lost, according to the Associated Press, her seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee will be open.
Warnock, 51, a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, answered some questions from the Georgia Farm Bureau about his agricultural policies in the lead-up to the election.
In the questionnaire, Warnock said he plans to develop policies that support young farmers, incentivize farmers to "combat climate change" and rebuild rural infrastructure.
Warnock said in national conversations about climate change, "farmers and ranchers absolutely need a seat at the table in terms of legislation and regulation."
He said he understands that farmers need to use the pesticide dicamba to control weeds, but said he hopes U.S. agriculture will move toward non-chemical weed management approaches.
Warnock also advocates immigration reform to make agricultural labor more accessible and is a strong supporter of the Farm Bill.
Ossoff, 33, Perdue's Democratic challenger who is holding the lead, is a politician, former journalist and documentary film producer.
Ossoff has said little publicly on agriculture, but he has spoken about numerous issues that intersect with farming.
If elected, Ossoff said he plans to vote for "fast and generous direct emergency relief."
In recent statements, he has said he supports re-entering the Paris Climate Accord, from which President Donald Trump withdrew — "and then to lead negotiation of an even more ambitious climate treaty."
He said he supports "strongly enforced treaties to protect oceans and fisheries, aggressive protection of endangered species and habitats, increased fines for spills and contamination and stricter controls on toxic chemicals."
But as a more moderate Democrat, he opposes the Green New Deal, a far-left environmental proposal.