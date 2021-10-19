MOLINE, Ill. — Deere & Co., an equipment company known for its iconic green-and-yellow John Deere tractors, told the Capital Press it is keeping factories running during a major labor strike — but farmers and ranchers are still worried.
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike last week at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Colorado, Kansas and Georgia. It is the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in 35 years.
The strike, led by the United Auto Workers union, is over wages and benefits the union says aren’t good enough. Deere and union negotiators are in discussions this week, but in the meantime, because the striking workers make up more than one-third of Deere’s 28,100 U.S. employees, farmers and dealers are worried the walkout could slow production and lead to equipment and parts shortages.
Dealerships and farm groups nationwide have expressed concern that a long strike could hamper Deere’s ability to deliver products on time and fear a short supply could mean even higher prices, cutting into farmers’ margins.
“We already had seen an increase in the prices of equipment and parts over the last year because of a lot of reasons we’ve seen in other parts of the economy, so the longer this (strike) goes, we’re probably going to see some further increases in equipment prices,” Jay Rempe, senior economist for the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said in a podcast Tuesday.
In response to farmers’ and dealers’ concerns, Deere & Co. said that as part of its Customer Service Continuation Plan, “employees and others will be entering our facilities daily to keep our operations running.”
About 4,000 production workers at non-union plants or represented by other unions remain on the job.
However, Jennifer Hartmann, the company’s spokeswoman, did not say whether the total number of people working in Deere facilities matches normal or even close-to-normal levels.
“Our immediate concern is meeting the needs of our customers, who work in time-sensitive and critical industries such as agriculture and construction,” Deere said in a statement.
Deere recently offered employees a new package including pay raises and lump-sum bonuses over 6 years and enhanced retirement benefits.
Deere already has some of the highest wages and benefits in the industry, accounting for about 15% of the company’s costs, according to independent analysts.
Deere’s proposed new plan would have increased the average production employee’s wages from $33 to nearly $40 per hour and added enhanced benefits.
Deere workers, however, rejected the deal Oct. 10, saying it was insufficient.
When negotiators failed to reach an agreement by the Oct. 13 deadline, workers went on strike. Work stopped at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Hartmann of John Deere told the Capital Press Monday the company has resumed negotiations with the union but cannot share details.
“To honor our good faith dealings with the UAW, we will not be sharing details on the matters being negotiated at this point,” said Hartmann.