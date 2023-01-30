WASHINGTON, D.C. — Farmers and ranchers have until Feb. 6 to respond to the Census of Agriculture.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed paper questionnaires to all known agricultural producers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico in December. Producers also received survey codes to respond online in November.
"By participating in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, producers show the value and importance of American agriculture," said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer.
Conducted every five years, the Census of Agriculture compiles data from farms and ranches nationwide — including producer demographics, land ownership, crop and livestock values, production practices, income and expenditures.
"These statistics will directly impact producers for years," Hamer said. "Without their input, our hardworking agricultural producers risk being underserved."
All farm operations that produced or sold $1,000 or more of agricultural products this year are required by federal law to participate in the census. The information collected by NASS is confidential, and published in aggregate form to avoid identifying any individual farm or producer.
"This nation owes a lot to our farmers and ranchers for providing safe and abundant food, feed, fiber and more," Hamer said. "To tell this story, we need to hear from all of our farmers and ranchers, no matter how big or small their part of agriculture."
Producers can respond to surveys online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Results will be published in 2024.
