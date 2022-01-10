ATLANTA — Increased crop and livestock revenues surpassed rising farm expenses last year, but growers can’t count on a repeat in 2022.
While strong crop prices and federal relief money kept farm profits healthy in 2021, inflation poses a credible threat in the coming year.
“Even though we have high commodity prices, high input costs are going to weigh on that,” said John Newton, chief economist with the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee.
Farmers earned about $117 billion in net income in 2021, the second-highest profit since the $124 billion they generated in 2013, he said at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Atlanta, Ga.
However, crop prices are not guaranteed to outpace the inflation of fertilizer costs and other inputs during 2022, Newton said.
“You don’t know what that crop’s going to be worth until you take it out of the ground,” he said Jan. 9.
Last year, growers spent $388 billion on inputs, which was also the second-highest amount in history, Newton said.
The hike in nitrogen prices and other expenses is foremost in farmers’ minds in the upcoming growing season, and will likely affect planted acreage and fertilizer investment, he said.
Crop prices have benefited from the surge in exports to China, which topped $30 billion last year, he said.
“The question that remains is what happens now,” Newton said. “How strong will they continue to be?”
Federal assistance is another area of uncertainty.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the federal government to spend $34 billion to offset farm losses, Newton said.
Federal aid for agriculture will likely be winding down but Congress is still expected to spend another $10 billion on coronavirus relief in 2022, he said.
“We do expect that to continue,” Newton said. “We know there will be new disaster funding coming.”
While the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” legislation includes hefty spending on agriculture, it hasn’t won over the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The organization is opposed to the bill, which also aims to invest in social and environmental programs, due to its cost and associated tax revisions that are intended to raise federal revenue.
The proposal includes about $90 billion for agricultural conservation programs, rivaling the $119 billion spent on such investments in the 2018 Farm Bill, Newton said.
The problem is the spending hasn’t been vetted by agricultural committees in Congress, he said. Farmers should also be allowed to weigh in on the proposal.
“They’re attempting to pass the equivalent of a farm bill without any stakeholder engagement,” Newton said.
The bill currently appears to be stalled but elements of the agricultural plan may survive in a scaled-back future version, he said.
Newton said he’d want such a proposal to be fully scrutinized by lawmakers of both parties as well as the farm industry.
“We need to get back to bipartisanship,” he said. “We need to get back to working together.”