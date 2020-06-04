U.S. farmers and ranchers were slightly less pessimistic about the health of the agricultural economy in May than they were in April. But the coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge bite out of the high level of optimism observed in February.
The index of producer sentiment measured by the Purdue University/CME Ag Economy Barometer was 103 in May relative to a baseline average index of 100. That was up from 96 in April but down 40% from the all-time high of 168 in February since the surveys began in 2015.
The barometer dropped precipitously in April in light of what has taken place in respect to COVID-19 and the drop in prices, said Jim Mintert, director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
The reading of 103 in May is still well below where farmer sentiment was before COVID-19. But the modest rebound might be an indication things have stabilized and could have been influenced by the announcement of government assistance payments, he said.
Farmer sentiment is about the same as it was in May 2019 when farmers were dealing with late plantings and prices that hadn’t yet responded, said Michael Langemeier, associate director of the center.
While farmer sentiment improved a bit last month, there is still a high level of concern about the coronavirus’ effect on farm profitability and farmers’ equity position.
Of those surveyed, 71% said they are very worried or fairly worried about the impact on their farm’s profitability this year.
“This is on people’s mind and is really helping drag down the index on current conditions, no doubt about that,” Langemeier said.
The index on current conditions in May improved a bit from April but was still down 46% from February.
Farmers appear fairly pessimistic regarding equity position over the next 12 months, with 61% saying they think it will diminish. That’s compared to 28% in February.
“The change from February to May was astounding,” Mintert said.
Since mid 2019, “people were becoming more and more optimistic about what was taking place on their farming operation untilCOVID-19 hit,” he said.
There’s been a dramatic turnaround with respect to their financial position, he said.
The percentage of people thinking their equity position will diminish is the largest since the surveys began, even higher than the 55% in May 2019, Langemeier said.
It’s reflective of the situation with farm income and working capital but also farmers’ sentiment when it comes to farmland value. Almost 30% think farmland value is going to decline over the next 12 months, and land value is by far the biggest asset on the balance sheet, he said.
“People are still pretty negative regarding current conditions. They’re still pretty pessimistic about what’s going to happen here in the next year,” he said.
Most believe Congress will need to pass another bill to provide more economic assistance to farmers.
“I suppose it’s not surprising that we got a high percentage of people that said they did feel like they needed more economic assistance. But nevertheless, it was two-thirds of the farmers in our survey,” Mintert said.