Container shipping rates, recently at an all-time high, at last appear to be easing — a positive development for U.S. agricultural exporters.
Shipping rates have zigzagged upward since late 2019 when COVID-19 hit, significantly adding to export costs and cutting into producers' bottom lines.
"It is truly a black swan event," said Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express, a global container shipping company, referring to how COVID turned the shipping industry upside-down.
He was speaking at the Agriculture Transportation Coalition's virtual convention.
This month, however, industry data indicate a sudden dip in container costs, which exporters say they hope signals that the worst is behind rather than ahead.
On the busy Los Angeles-to-Shanghai trade route, a major route for U.S. agricultural exports, the rate for a 40-foot container sank 5% last week, or $63, to $1,320 per container, according to Drewry’s World Container index. Drewry is a maritime research consultancy firm.
Going the other direction — Shanghai-to-Los Angeles — the rate dipped 8.2% from the previous week, the steepest drop in container price since March 2020. A similar tool by the Freightos Baltic Index found that, including premiums and surcharges, the plunge in container price was 11%.
The difference in container rates East-West versus West-East along the same route may be attributable to an uneven distribution of containers. Since mid-year 2020, most shipping containers sent from Asia to North America and Europe have not returned due to logistical challenges. Nixon, of Ocean Network Express, estimated around 21% of all container ships globally are currently locked into North American transport trade.
Averaging across all eight of the world's largest East-West trade routes, Drewry's data show the overall composite index price for 40-foot shipping containers inched down 2.2% last week.
This is positive news, exporters say, but the situation is nowhere near "normal," as rates overall are still about 289% higher than the same week in 2020, and ocean freight overall is still several times more expensive than it was pre-pandemic.
Although exporters say the container price dip is a positive development, no one knows for sure how long it will last. Some analysts guess it's the start of a plateau; others say it may just be a seasonal downturn. Still others think it's the beginning of a long-term market correction.
Some analysts forecast the shipping industry isn't likely to see significant change immediately.
Daniel Richards, an analyst at Maritime Strategies International, a shipping economics and forecasting consultancy, predicted in an Oct. 12 op-ed piece that freight rates, at first, "are likely to move more sideways than dramatically downward, since the task of reducing the level of congestion and backlogs across the system will take time."
Richards said he anticipates average rates will remain elevated in 2022 but will not likely remain substantially higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
Others agree that the market is still probably far from a downtrend.
"It seems the situation is more in front of us than behind us," said Nixon, of Ocean Network Express.