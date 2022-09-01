Whole Foods opening energizes ag (copy)

Some food prices are rising faster than the rate of inflation, analysts said.

 Capital Press File

Consumer-goods companies have gradually passed on months of rising costs to retailers, and the high price of food is changing consumer behavior.

“First reports indicate the higher prices are already affecting consumers’ purchasing decisions for food staples — switching to cheaper alternatives, such as lower-priced brands and private label, and deal and discount shopping,” Rabobank analysts said in the latest North American Agribusiness Review.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you