Consumer-goods companies have gradually passed on months of rising costs to retailers, and the high price of food is changing consumer behavior.
“First reports indicate the higher prices are already affecting consumers’ purchasing decisions for food staples — switching to cheaper alternatives, such as lower-priced brands and private label, and deal and discount shopping,” Rabobank analysts said in the latest North American Agribusiness Review.
Inflation for food eaten at home reached 10% year over year in March, well above the general Consumer Price Index of 8.5% and food eaten away from home at 6.9%.
In July, inflation was about 13% for food eaten at home and around 8% for food eaten away from home.
“Discretionary income has also shrunk, as government payments have largely stopped. From gas to rents and food, consumers are seeing their disposable income evaporate,” the analysts said.
Unemployment rates, however, remain low. They have dropped to pre-pandemic levels of 3.6%, they said.
“Discount grocers are benefitting from rising price sensitivity at the expense of premium and natural stores, with discount traffic up 10% to 15% in 2022,” they said.
In addition to inflation, the rapid expansion of discount stores has contributed to increasing sales, the analysts said.
But the real demand outlook, adjusted for inflation, for retail and foodservice is softening, they said.
“Wage levels for most workers are not maintaining pace with rising costs and, combined with rising interest rates, consumers’ disposable income levels will suffer,” they said.
Revenues from retail and foodservice establishments are expected to grow through the year. But strong demand for premium products is anticipated to shift towards a more cost-conscious consumer, the analysts said.
“Eventually, the pent-up demand for eating out will also wane. Restaurant revenue growth will slow, remaining positive, but a higher number of consumers will choose to eat an affordable meal at home instead of splurging at restaurants or ordering delivery,” they said.
But there could be good news ahead for consumers regarding food inflation, according to the Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri.
Total food inflation is expected to ease, yet not reverse, in the years ahead. While the institute pegs a food price increase of 9% year over year in 2022, it forecasted a 2.3% increase in 2023 and a 0.8% increase in 2024.
While consumer food prices are expected to increase 2.3% in 2023, this still outpaces the 1.7% average annual increase from 2010 through 2019, the institute noted.
The price of food at home is forecasted to increase 2.0% in 2023 — down from a 10.6% increase in 2022 — and 0.1% in 2024.
The price of food away from home is forecasted to increase 2.6% in 2023 — down from a 7.1% increase in 2022 — and 1.5% in 2024, according to the institute.
