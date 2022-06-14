WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congress on Monday passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, a bill that aims to ease longstanding supply chain problems and port disruptions.
The House passed the bill, 369-42. The bill had already passed the Senate in late March.
President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law on Thursday. The White House recently released a video featuring Biden talking with retail CEOs and calling on the House to pass the bill.
The legislation will broaden the powers of the Federal Maritime Commission, giving it authority to investigate late fees charged by carriers and prohibit ocean carriers and marine terminals from refusing to fill available cargo space.
Agricultural industry leaders say the act will empower the Federal Maritime Commission to crack down on excessive fees charged by carriers and ensure ranchers and farmers are treated fairly.
More than 90 agricultural and business organizations on June 10 had signed a letter urging Congress to pass the bill and Biden to sign it into law, and the bill's passage on June 13 was widely applauded.
"Today’s actions couldn’t have come at a more needed time for the United States and the world as changes from the Ocean Shipping Reform Act will enable more U.S. agricultural products to reach the global marketplace,” Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, said in a statement.
The measure, McKinney said, will help maintain "fair ocean carrier practices" and lessen undue burdens on the food system.
“I was pleased to team up with President Biden to urge passage and look forward to him quickly signing the Ocean Shipping Reform Act into law so farmers and ranchers can continue to meet the needs of families in America and overseas," American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a statement.
The Agriculture Transportation Coalition, a group representing agriculture exporters in U.S. transportation policy, called the bill's passage "great news" and a "big step forward."
The measure was sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Thune, R-S.D., and Reps. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.
Experts say the legislation will be the largest overhaul of shipping regulations since 1998.
