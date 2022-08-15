WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House on Friday passed a sweeping bill that will raise corporate taxes and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate and health care programs.
The package includes major provisions involving water and agriculture.
The House voted 220-207 along party lines. The measure had passed the Senate in similar fashion: 51-50 with Democrats in support, Republicans opposed and a tiebreaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.
President Joe Biden plans to sign the bill into law this week.
Democrats passed the bill using a process called reconciliation, which allows bills to advance with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes typically needed. Bills passed via reconciliation must be budget-related.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the legislation "historic" and "transformative."
The bill's main component is $369 billion to be spent over 10 years on climate and energy programs.
The legislation also gives Medicare administrators the power to negotiate drug rates and extends expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025.
To fund the measures, the bill would set a 15% minimum tax on large corporations, create a 1% excise tax on companies' stock buybacks and fund the Internal Revenue Service to audit more taxpayers.
According to numbers released by Senate Democrats, the measure would raise $739 billion in revenue.
Supporters have dubbed the bill the Inflation Reduction Act, saying it will tackle inflation by lowering the deficit and costs for American families. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, however, said the bill's effect on inflation will be "negligible."
Republican lawmakers are concerned about the bill's increased taxation and spending.
In his speech on the floor ahead of the vote, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that "passing this bill today means more expensive bills for Americans tomorrow."
Farm groups took mixed stances on the bill. Some, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, raised concerns over tax increases, while others, including the National Milk Producers Federation, praised its approximately $40 billion investment in USDA.
The bill includes $3.1 billion in relief funds for "distressed" borrowers of USDA loans and $2.2 billion in aid for farmers who have experienced discrimination from USDA.
The bill will pour $20 billion into existing USDA conservation programs, including $8.45 billion for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), $6.75 billion for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), $3.25 billion for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and $1.4 billion of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP).
The package will spend about $14 billion on rural clean energy programs, including $9.7 billion to rural electric cooperatives for renewable energy projects, $1.97 billion to the Rural Energy for American Program (REAP) and $1 billion for Section 317 loans related to renewable energy.
The bill creates tax incentives aimed at channeling billions of dollars to wind, solar and battery development. It also includes subsidies for electric vehicles.
The package would direct $500 million to biofuels infrastructure.
It also includes $5 billion for fighting wildfires and boosting carbon sequestration.
Finally, it includes $4 billion for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to improve drought resilience across the West.
