Congress has passed a sweeping bill that will raise corporate taxes and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate and health care programs. President Biden says he will sign the bill into law this week.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House on Friday passed a sweeping bill that will raise corporate taxes and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate and health care programs.

The package includes major provisions involving water and agriculture.

