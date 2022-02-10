The Crop Insurance Coalition — consisting of more than 50 organizations, including numerous agricultural groups — is urging federal policymakers to protect crop insurance from harmful cuts.
The coalition has sent letters to the Senate and House budget committees and appropriations committees and USDA.
The last several years have brought an onslaught of uncertainty for America’s farmers and ranchers — from weather extremes to the disruptions of international markets due to COVID-19, the coalition said.
“During this tumultuous time, one of the few certainties that farmers could rely on was the protection provided by their federal crop insurance policy,” it said.
Even in good years, farmers need access to a strong and secure federal crop insurance program, a program that farmers have described time and again as a critical linchpin of the farm safety net. The strength and predictability of the program is only more critical given uncertainty that characterizes the production agriculture sector, the letters said.
The coalition pointed out that USDA and Congress have taken extraordinary ad hoc measures over the past three years to ensure the financial security of rural America.
“It would only serve to undercut these efforts to propose harmful changes to a crop insurance program that provides predictable, within-budget assistance to farmers in a way that helps lenders continue to support America’s farmers and ranchers. It is the certainty of the crop insurance program that provides critical reassurance to lenders,” the letters said.
It is no accident that the most recent farm bills emphasized risk management, and in doing so, protected the interests of American taxpayers. Farmers spend as much as $4 billion per year of their own money to purchase insurance from the private sector, the coalition said.
On average, farmers also must incur losses of almost 30% before their insurance coverage pays an indemnity, it said.
Crop insurance allows producers to customize their policies to their individual farm and financial needs and policies are based on fundamental market principles. Higher risk areas and higher value crops pay higher premiums for insurance. Crop insurance and its links to conservation further ensure that the program is a good investment for taxpayers, it said.
“Given the challenges faced by rural America and the critical nature of crop insurance, cuts to the program should be avoided. Farmers, agribusinesses, lenders and lawmakers agree that crop insurance is a linchpin of the farm safety net and is crucial to the economic and food and fiber security of urban and rural America,” the letters said.
The coalition urged policymakers to continue to support that linchpin and oppose cuts to crop insurance.