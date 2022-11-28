Agricultural giant Cargill Inc. — best known for its grain, meat, feed and ingredients businesses — has promoted its chief operating officer as the company's new CEO.
Brian Sikes, 54, will take over the Minnesota-based multinational company at the start of 2023. He has worked for Cargill for 31 years and will become the 10th CEO in the company's 157-year history, according to a statement from Cargill.
Sikes will succeed current CEO Dave MacLennan, 63, who will retire from his job but maintain ties to the company by becoming executive chair of Cargill's board of directors.
"I am honored to succeed Dave as Cargill’s president and CEO,” said Sikes in a statement to the press. “Under his visionary leadership, Cargill has a solid foundation, business model and culture that positions us for long-term success."
Cargill is a mammoth privately held company that continues to expand, with 160,000 employees and operations in more than 70 countries.
The transition in executive leadership comes during a year when the organization, as a global commodities trader, has made record profits.
Many factors have contributed to the surge in profits, economists say, including higher commodity prices, strong consumer demand for feed, food and biofuels, and tighter global crop supplies caused by destructive weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major grain exporter.
In a letter to stakeholders this August, MacLennan and Sikes said Cargill recorded $165 billion in revenues for the fiscal year beginning June of 2021 and ending May of 2022, a 23% increase from the previous fiscal year.
Under MacLennan, who has been the CEO since 2013, Cargill has significantly expanded its operations and offerings. MacLennan oversaw the largest acquisitions in the company's history, including buying Croda (bioindustrials), EWOS (aquaculture) and Diamond V (animal nutrition).
Cargill is one of the largest beef processors in the U.S., and under MacLennan the company further expanded its meat business by acquiring the nation's No. 3 chicken producer, Sanderson Farms Inc., and combining it with Wayne Farms, another poultry company, in a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain Co. The companies closed the deal, worth some $4.53 billion, this summer.
Though Sikes, the incoming CEO, will step into his new role at a company poised for growth, he will nevertheless face challenges, including supply chain disruptions and ongoing lawsuits that accuse Cargill of price fixing and wage fixing in its meat processing businesses.
Cargill said Sikes is well-equipped to lead the company with his "relentless focus on people and culture, customers and proven expertise in leading growth and transformation."
Sikes has grown the company's global protein and salt enterprise, has worked across several of Cargill's sub-businesses and geographies, has held leadership roles in the U.S., Canada and Europe and for a time was head of the company's talent center.
