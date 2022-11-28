Agricultural giant Cargill Inc. — best known for its grain, meat, feed and ingredients businesses — has promoted its chief operating officer as the company's new CEO.

Brian Sikes, 54, will take over the Minnesota-based multinational company at the start of 2023. He has worked for Cargill for 31 years and will become the 10th CEO in the company's 157-year history, according to a statement from Cargill.

